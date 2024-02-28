Up Next:
The vivo V30 Pro is announced with a battery that’s to retain 80% health after 1600 charging cycles
It’s here: vivo kept its promise, it’s February 28 and the vivo V30 Pro has been announced. Its non-Pro counterpart, the vivo V30, is already global – that’s the company’s slimmest smartphone with a 5,000 mAh battery.
Back to the V30 Pro: that’s the first V series smartphone to feature a vivo Zeiss Co-Engineered Imaging system. The device boasts a Zeiss Triple Main Camera and Zeiss Style Portrait, enabling users to effortlessly capture professional-quality portraits.
Vivo and Zeiss are now bringing their joint innovation to the V series for the first time. Their collaboration on the X series is well-known: currently, the vivo X100 Pro is among the best camera-centric phones one can get.
The Zeiss Triple Main Camera means each rear camera on the phone meets the Zeiss Optics standards for professional-grade image quality.
The cameras
The V30 Pro is the first smartphone to feature a 50 MP Professional Portrait Camera, offering a 50 mm focal length for more realistic and vivid portraits. 50mm is a standard among portrait artists, as this focal length aligns with the human eye's natural viewpoint, preventing distortions for a more natural appearance.
The 50 MP AF Ultra Wide-Angle Camera offers a 119° Ultra Wide-Angle Perspective, perfect for group shots or beautiful landscape photography. It is the V series' first 50 MP ultra wide-angle camera equipped with Auto Focus.
The rear camera setup is complete with a 50 MP vivo VCS True Color Main Camera. The vivo-exclusive Camera-Bionic Spectrum (VCS) transforms the light intake from a quantitative change to a qualitative one, allowing the sensor to receive raw information that is increasingly closer to what is perceived by the human eye.
The 50 MP VCS True Color Main Camera boasts a 1/1.49" sensor, the largest sensor in the V series, supported by powerful Optical Image Stabilization, enabling users to capture clearer and brighter pictures at night.
Besides the cameras
The vivo V30 Pro packs a 5000 mAh battery that’s said to provide up to 20 days of standby time and can just 46 minutes (using the 80W FlashCharge) of charging should top it. V30 Pro has also introduced leading battery technology that doubles its battery lifespan, and vivo makes an interesting statement:
The battery health remains above 80% even after 1600 charge-discharge cycles, maintaining a battery lifespan of four years.
Recently, Apple was quite proud to announce that the iPhone 15’s battery is to retain 80% health after 1000 cycles, doubling the stats of the iPhone 14’s battery (expected 80% battery after 500 full charging cycles).
The V30 Pro packs the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 4nm chipset and comes with enhanced 12GB+12GB Extended RAM. The device also features an Ultra Large Cooling System with a large vapor chamber of 3002 sq mm.
V30 Pro boasts a 1.5K AMOLED display, 3D curved screen, and a 120 Hz refresh rate. With peak local brightness of 2800 nits, and maximum overall brightness of 1200 nits, this handset shouldn’t be afraid of the sun.
V30 Pro will be available in over six markets, including India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Taiwan. It’s set to hit the markets in March, and, hopefully, it could come to more markets.
