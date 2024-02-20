The mid-range vivo V30 Pro gets flagship-like cameras with the help of Zeiss and Sony
Buying a mid-ranger these days could be a challenging task – there are so many great options out there. To make your choice even harder (or easier, actually), vivo is going to launch the vivo V30 Pro in no time – it’s expected to debut on February 28.
Its non-Pro counterpart, the vivo V30 is already global – that’s the company’s slimmest smartphone with a 5,000 mAh battery.
The vivo V29 Pro successor could prove to be a selfie beast thanks to the front-facing camera’s 50MP sensor.
The information claims that the vivo V30 Pro will come with a 50MP Sony IMX920 primary camera with Eye AF (autofocus), a 50MP Sony IMX816 portrait camera, and a third ultra-wide-angle lens.
The X100 has a 50-megapixel IMX920 main sensor, a 64-megapixel 1/2-inch sensor telephoto with 3x zoom and OIS (optical image stabilization), and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens.
In contrast, the V30 Pro is said to pack MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage (UFS 3.1). More key specs revealed by a recent report include a large 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 80W charging support.
As far as colors go, the vivo V30 Pro is expected to come in two colors: Black and Blue.
On to the vivo V30 Pro and the latest leak that’s disclosing some interesting information about its camera specifications. Per a 91 Mobiles report, the vivo V30 Pro will feature a triple 50MP camera system that includes two Sony flagship-grade sensors.
If vivo using the Sony IMX920 sensor rings a bell, that’s not a coincidence: the same sensor is found in the vanilla flagship vivo X100. It went official in mid-November 2023 and was among the first smartphones equipped with Dimensity 9300 processors, MediaTek’s answer to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
