Vivo X100 Pro now global with Floating Telephoto for portraits that demo who's phone camera boss





Out of the big three in the holding company - vivo, Oppo, and OnePlus - it's vivo that has taken upon itself to release camera-centric handsets and it has outdone itself for its 2023 flagship phone edition.

Vivo X100 series camera and samples

Floating island desert

Although both flagships feature triple-camera setups, their configuration is a bit different. Тhe X100 Pro has a 50-megapixels camera packing Sony’s IMX989 sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera (certified by Zeiss APO), and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The X100 has a 50-megapixel IMX920 main sensor, a 64-megapixel 1/2-inch sensor telephoto with 3x zoom and OIS (optical image stabilization), and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, all surrounded by an elegant stainless steel ring.





While the sensor resolution specs may not seem out of this world, Vivo and Oppo focus on quality rather than quantity on all of their cameras, no matter if it is the main sensor, the zoom one, or the ultrawide cam. The X100 Pro features a 50MP ZEISS 1-inch main camera sensor of the latest and highest quality that Sony has issued so far. To even out the resolution and color science and make pictures look with uniform quality regardless of which cameras they are taken, there is also a high-quality 50MP ZEISS APO Floating Telephoto camera and a 50MP Super Wide-Angle one Camera.





The ZEISS APO certification for the Floating Telephoto camera, in particular, conforms to ZEISS' brand new Vario-Apo-Sonnar standards from for both close-up and long-distance excellence. The Floating Elements Design offers unique f/2.5 aperture to ensure high image quality throughout the 6x-10x zoom range in all scenarios, night or day, and the vivo X100 Pro is the first such telephoto system to achieve APO certification on a a phone, so we can't wait to put it through its paces.





In addition, " the lens significantly reduces chromatic aberration and associated image clarity issues ," tips vivo. The stellar hardware is managed by a its brand new V3 imaging chip made with the highly efficient 6nm process that allows for significant leaps in portrait photos and videography. It's not just the vivo X100 series camera hardware, though, as vivo is using it to offer many standout camera features:





ZEISS Multifocal Professional Photography: portraits with focal lengths up to 100mm.

ZEISS B-Speed Style Bokeh: circular bokeh effect inspired by ZEISS classic high-speed cine lens from the 1970s.

4K Cinematic Portrait Video capture and editing.

vivo Origin Imaging Engine: upgrades to image quality and color tone for sunset or sunrise photography.

Optical Precision Calibration: consistent image sharpness and quality and SLR-level stabilization for the main camera.



vivo X100 and X100 Pro specs, colors, and prices

The new vivo X100 series is among the first smartphones equipped with the powerful Dimensity 9300 processors , MediaTek’s answer to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 . Another major piece of technology that both phones have in common is the 6.78-inch curved LTPO AMOLED display that features up to 3,000 nits of peak local brightness and dynamic refresh rate. The display comes with a built-in fingerprint sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie snapper in the punch-hole cutout at the upper middle part of the panel.

Both vivo X100 series phones offer up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage. The X100 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, while the X100 Pro drains energy from a larger 5,400 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. Thanks to the cutting edge battery manufacturing with Negative Electrode Graphite Reconstruction technology, Electrode Cold Press Technique, and Micrometer Laser Array Etching Process, the batteries offer both higher density and faster charging without degradation.



Both vivo X100 series phones offer up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage. The X100 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, while the X100 Pro drains energy from a larger 5,400 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. Thanks to the cutting edge battery manufacturing with Negative Electrode Graphite Reconstruction technology, Electrode Cold Press Technique, and Micrometer Laser Array Etching Process, the batteries offer both higher density and faster charging without degradation.Globally, the vivo X100 and X100 Pro are arriving in a "dreamy Startrail Blue" and Asteroid Black colors with prices that put them in the upper midrange category, rather than the flagship realm. That one is reportedly reserved for a vivo X100 Pro+ that may be announced next quarter, though we can't imagine what will vivo possibly fit their to make it better than the already excellent value X100 Pro.




