Vivo to unveil the X100s series with 120W charging speeds; the X100 Ultra is going to be late, apparently
If you’re on the quest of getting yourself a new camera phone in 2024, sooner or later you’ll stumble upon the vivo X100 Pro.
The top-of-the-line model was said to arrive in April and to feature a 200MP periscope telephoto that delivers 10x optical zoom and up to 200x digital zoom. However, recent rumors suggest that it’s going to be late and get a May announcement, instead of in April.
It’s packing a triple 50-megapixels camera setup: Sony’s IMX989 sensor for its main shooter, a periscope telephoto camera (certified by Zeiss APO), and an ultrawide camera. Its non-Pro sibling, the vivo X100 has a 50-megapixel IMX920 main sensor, a 64-megapixel 1/2-inch sensor telephoto with 3x zoom and OIS (optical image stabilization), and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens.
Soon, the X100 line is about to get expanded with the arrival of the slightly modified vivo X100s. The main difference between the two models is expected to be design-wise: the X100s will most likely come with a flat AMOLED display (instead of a curved one), and will also feature flat metal sides, a 1.5K display with narrow bezels, and a glass body.
Now, there’s further information about the vivo X100s – it’s been spotted with the V2359A model number on the 3C certification site (via MySmartPrice).
The listing reveals that the upcoming handset will offer the staggering 120W charging speeds. However, this listing doesn’t state anything else about the device.
Based on earlier reports, the vivo X100s should be available in Black, White, Green, and Titanium colors. Under the hood, it might use a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC made on a 4nm process. It is likely to have one Cortex-X4 core at 3.25GHz, three Cortex-X4 cores at 2.85GHz, four Cortex-A720 cores at 2.0GHz, and a Mali-G720 Immortalis MP12 GPU.
It’s expected at the end of the month in China. Its siblings already got their way paved to Europe, so the X100s could follow.
What about the X100 Pro Ultra (a.k.a. the X100 Pro+)?
Back at the end of 2023, a leak claimed that another X100 Pro was coming: the vivo X100 Pro Plus, now known as the vivo X100 Pro Ultra.
It could ship with a Samsung E7 AMOLED screen, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and a 50MP quad-camera setup. The main camera could be a Sony LYT-900 sensor – that’s the same sensor for the main cameras in the Oppo Find X7 Ultra and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.
There’s no reason not to expect ZEISS APO certification for the Floating Telephoto camera in vivo’s X100 Ultra – after all, the X100 Pro got it! This conforms to ZEISS' brand new Vario-Apo-Sonnar standards for both close-up and long-distance excellence. The Floating Elements Design offers a unique f/2.5 aperture to ensure high image quality throughout the 6x-10x digital zoom range, night or day, and the vivo X100 Pro is the first such telephoto system to achieve APO certification on a phone.
In addition, “the lens significantly reduces chromatic aberration and associated image clarity issues,” tips vivo. The stellar hardware is managed by its brand-new V3 imaging chip, made with the highly efficient 6nm process that allows for significant leaps in portrait photos and videography.
