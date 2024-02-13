Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

vivo X100 Pro release date and price confirmed for the European markets

Android
@cosminvasile
vivo X100 Pro release date and price confirmed for the European markets
It’s been months since vivo launched its flagship smartphone, the X100 Pro in China and India, and the phone has yet to go global. However, the situation is about to change as multiple European retailers are gearing up for the launch of vivo’s most powerful phone to date, the X100 Pro.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that the flagship is a bit overpriced, especially in comparison with the Chinese price. In fact, it’s safe to say that Europeans will be getting the most expensive vivo X100 Pro, followed by India and other similar emerging markets where the flagship is slightly cheaper.

In any case, at least two major European retailers, MediaMarkt Austria and Alza Czechia, confirmed the vivo X100 Pro will hit shelves on February 15 (via GSMArena). As far as the price goes, the X100 Pro will be available for purchase for €1199 (16GB RAM / 512GB storage).

Considering that the same phone costs around €715 in China and €990 in India, it’s pretty clear that vivo doesn’t really care about sales in Europe. The X100 Pro comes in multiple variants based on the amount of memory, but it’s unclear whether or not everything that’s been introduced in China will be launched in Europe too.

Aside from the 16/512GB model, vivo is also selling 12/256GB, 16/256GB, 16GB/1TB versions. This means that the X100 Pro could be a bit cheaper in Europe if the Chinese company will also launch the 12/256GB and 16/256GB variants.

The X100 Pro is a standard flagship boasting a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor, and it’s powered by a massive 5,400 mAh battery with 100 wired charging support.

Finally, the triple camera setup consists of 50-megapixel main, 50-megapixel periscope, and 50-megapixel ultra-wide cameras. These have been co-engineered with Zeiss, so they should be pretty good.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy

Latest News

Nothing Phone (2a) launches on March 5, design and price remain a mystery
Nothing Phone (2a) launches on March 5, design and price remain a mystery
Up your style on the cheap and snatch the sleek Motorola Edge 40 at a whopping 44% discount on Amazon UK
Up your style on the cheap and snatch the sleek Motorola Edge 40 at a whopping 44% discount on Amazon UK
Galaxy S23 owners, get ready: One UI 6.1 and AI features tipped for March
Galaxy S23 owners, get ready: One UI 6.1 and AI features tipped for March
The sleek Galaxy Watch 6 exudes elegance at a bargain price through this Walmart deal
The sleek Galaxy Watch 6 exudes elegance at a bargain price through this Walmart deal
Best Buy is selling all the cheapest Apple Watch Series 9 models at a rare $90 discount today only
Best Buy is selling all the cheapest Apple Watch Series 9 models at a rare $90 discount today only
Nothing's Glyph Developer Kit is now official, make the Glyph light up on command
Nothing's Glyph Developer Kit is now official, make the Glyph light up on command
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless