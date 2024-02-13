vivo X100 Pro release date and price confirmed for the European markets
It’s been months since vivo launched its flagship smartphone, the X100 Pro in China and India, and the phone has yet to go global. However, the situation is about to change as multiple European retailers are gearing up for the launch of vivo’s most powerful phone to date, the X100 Pro.
That’s the good news. The bad news is that the flagship is a bit overpriced, especially in comparison with the Chinese price. In fact, it’s safe to say that Europeans will be getting the most expensive vivo X100 Pro, followed by India and other similar emerging markets where the flagship is slightly cheaper.
Considering that the same phone costs around €715 in China and €990 in India, it’s pretty clear that vivo doesn’t really care about sales in Europe. The X100 Pro comes in multiple variants based on the amount of memory, but it’s unclear whether or not everything that’s been introduced in China will be launched in Europe too.
The X100 Pro is a standard flagship boasting a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor, and it’s powered by a massive 5,400 mAh battery with 100 wired charging support.
Finally, the triple camera setup consists of 50-megapixel main, 50-megapixel periscope, and 50-megapixel ultra-wide cameras. These have been co-engineered with Zeiss, so they should be pretty good.
In any case, at least two major European retailers, MediaMarkt Austria and Alza Czechia, confirmed the vivo X100 Pro will hit shelves on February 15 (via GSMArena). As far as the price goes, the X100 Pro will be available for purchase for €1199 (16GB RAM / 512GB storage).
Aside from the 16/512GB model, vivo is also selling 12/256GB, 16/256GB, 16GB/1TB versions. This means that the X100 Pro could be a bit cheaper in Europe if the Chinese company will also launch the 12/256GB and 16/256GB variants.
