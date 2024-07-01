Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
vivo refreshes its tablet lineup with the Pad3 powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

vivo returns to the tablet market with a top-tier slate that switches from a MediaTek chipset to Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, the Pad3. Tech lovers will recognize the name since vivo has already launched the Pro version of Pad3 several months ago.

The Chinese company said that a regular version of the Pad3 will be introduced this year and seems to have kept its promise. The waiting is probably owed to the fact that Qualcomm only recently outed the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which powered the Pad3.

Besides switching from Pad3 Pro’s MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, the Pad3 comes with a smaller 12.1-inch LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate and 2,800 x 1,968 pixels resolution. The tablet’s display features 600 nits peak brightness and supports HDR10.

On the back, the Pad3 packs a standard 8-megapixel main sensor, while in the front there’s a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper. One of the tablet’s main selling point is probably the huge 10,000 mAh battery, which features 44W wired charging support.

vivo’s top-tier tablet has been built for entertainment, which is why the Chinese company added no less than six speakers with 3D panoramic audio support, as well as hardware ray tracing for those who love to play on the go.

vivo Pad3 | Image credit - vivo - vivo refreshes its tablet lineup with the Pad3 powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
vivo Pad3 | Image credit - vivo


The vivo Pad3 supports the company’s Pencil2s stylus and Smart Touch Keyboard accessories. Keep in mind though that these are sold separately.

Speaking of selling, the Pad3 will be available for purchase in China starting July 5. Customers can pre-order the tablet for as low as CNY 2,499 ($345) or as high as CNY 3,399 ($470).

The tablet comes in multiple variants based on the amount of memory: 8/128GB, 8/256GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB. The slate is also available in three different colors: blue, gray, and purple.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

