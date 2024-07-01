vivo refreshes its tablet lineup with the Pad3 powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
vivo returns to the tablet market with a top-tier slate that switches from a MediaTek chipset to Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, the Pad3. Tech lovers will recognize the name since vivo has already launched the Pro version of Pad3 several months ago.
The Chinese company said that a regular version of the Pad3 will be introduced this year and seems to have kept its promise. The waiting is probably owed to the fact that Qualcomm only recently outed the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which powered the Pad3.
On the back, the Pad3 packs a standard 8-megapixel main sensor, while in the front there’s a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper. One of the tablet’s main selling point is probably the huge 10,000 mAh battery, which features 44W wired charging support.
The vivo Pad3 supports the company’s Pencil2s stylus and Smart Touch Keyboard accessories. Keep in mind though that these are sold separately.
Speaking of selling, the Pad3 will be available for purchase in China starting July 5. Customers can pre-order the tablet for as low as CNY 2,499 ($345) or as high as CNY 3,399 ($470).
The tablet comes in multiple variants based on the amount of memory: 8/128GB, 8/256GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB. The slate is also available in three different colors: blue, gray, and purple.
vivo’s top-tier tablet has been built for entertainment, which is why the Chinese company added no less than six speakers with 3D panoramic audio support, as well as hardware ray tracing for those who love to play on the go.
vivo Pad3 | Image credit - vivo
