MediaTek announces Dimensity 9300 and 8300 chips are now optimized for Google Gemini Nano
Leading chipmaker, MediaTek, has officially announced that its Dimensity 9300 and 8300 chipsets are now optimized for Google's Gemini Nano LLM. This is effectively marks a breakthrough in making AI accessible on more smartphones.
Currently, flagship devices such as the Google Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 series, benefit from Google's mobile-optimized LLM, Gemini Nano. This powers on-device generative AI features, such as Smart Reply and summaries in the Recorder app.
However, with this collaboration, more developers and OEMs will now have access to provide generative AI features to end-users. MediaTek and Google will now work together to create tools that help developers easily integrate Gemini Nano into their apps. The first MediaTek chips that will benefit from this collaboration will be the Dimensity 9300 and 8300 SoCs, for which there will be soon an APK available.
Image Credit: MediaTek
Perhaps best of all is the fact that once implemented, all these new AI-powered features will be able to run directly on-device. This differs from how it has worked in the past, where AI processes have relied on cloud computing. This will offer a number of benefits such as enhanced performance, improved privacy, offline functionality, and reduced costs. The less the reliance on cloud services, the more beneficial to everyone.
The Dimensity 9300 chip in particular has been credited with being the one that will help MediaTek reach 35% market share this year. Powering devices such as the Vivo X100 series and the OPPO Find X7 (not Ultra), it's no wonder some analysts say that it is the most powerful smartphone SoC currently in use and why MediaTek has chosen the 9300 as one of the ones to receive this update. The Dimensity 8300 is no slouch either, bringing generative AI capabilities to the mid-range 5G smartphone market.
Both of these chipsets were announced with a commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI directly to users. This collaboration with Google reinforces that vision, putting the potential of Generative AI solidly within your grasp.
