MediaTek announces Dimensity 9300 and 8300 chips are now optimized for Google Gemini Nano









However, with this collaboration, more developers and OEMs will now have access to provide generative AI features to end-users. MediaTek and Google will now work together to create tools that help developers easily integrate Gemini Nano into their apps. The first MediaTek chips that will benefit from this collaboration will be the Dimensity 9300 and 8300 SoCs, for which there will be soon an APK available. Currently, flagship devices such as the Google Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 series, benefit from Google's mobile-optimized LLM, Gemini Nano. This powers on-device generative AI features, such as Smart Reply and summaries in the Recorder app.





Image Credit: MediaTek





Perhaps best of all is the fact that once implemented, all these new AI-powered features will be able to run directly on-device. This differs from how it has worked in the past, where AI processes have relied on cloud computing. This will offer a number of benefits such as enhanced performance, improved privacy, offline functionality, and reduced costs. The less the reliance on cloud services, the more beneficial to everyone.









Both of these chipsets were announced with a commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI directly to users. This collaboration with Google reinforces that vision, putting the potential of Generative AI solidly within your grasp.