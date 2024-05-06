Vivo exec shares images taken by the vivo X100 Ultra's 200MP telephoto camera





The vivo X100 Ultra sports a 50MP primary camera that uses Sony's Sony LYT-900 sensor. Jia Jingdong, vivo's Vice President, says that the camera has the most advanced anti-shake technology and in real-time it can correct "tiny hand-shakes." Discussing this technology on his Weibo page, the vivo executive says via machine translation, "It provides high-speed anti-shake compensation through lens or photosensitive element displacement. It is a leap-forward development of combined OIS (optical) EIS (electronic) anti-shake."









The phone will also feature a 200MP telephoto camera backed by Samsung's HP9 image sensor. The telephoto camera also comes with anti-shake technology and vivo's vice president says that the "mico-gimbal" of the telephoto camera can capture fast racing cars. We should point out that the vivo X100 series cameras use ZEISS optics.The 200MP telephoto lens employs ZEISS' APO super telephoto technology.





Jia notes that "APO means Apochromatic (full color correction). It is the world's strongest chromatic aberration correction telephoto lens, enhancing clarity and sharpness, restoring natural colors, and making 0.2 billion pixels (200MP) a real 0.2 billion (200MP)." The handset also is equipped with a 50MP wide-angle lens that uses vivo's most advanced AI image algorithms.





