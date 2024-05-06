Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

Vivo exec shares images taken by the vivo X100 Ultra's 200MP telephoto camera

By
1comment
Android Camera
Vivo exec shares images taken by the vivo X100 Ultra's 200MP telephoto camera
Earlier today we told you that the vivo X100s, X100s Pro, and X100 Ultra will be introduced on May 13th (although they are currently listed on vivo's Chinese website). The top-of-the-line X100 Ultra will be available in Black, Titanium, or White with either 12GB of RAM (along with 256GB of storage) or 16GB of RAM (with 512GB or 1TB of storage). The X100 Ultra will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC while the other two models will have the power-packed Dimensity 9300+ under their hoods.

The vivo X100 Ultra sports a 50MP primary camera that uses Sony's Sony LYT-900 sensor. Jia Jingdong, vivo's Vice President, says that the camera has the most advanced anti-shake technology and in real-time it can correct "tiny hand-shakes." Discussing this technology on his Weibo page, the vivo executive says via machine translation, "It provides high-speed anti-shake compensation through lens or photosensitive element displacement. It is a leap-forward development of combined OIS (optical) EIS (electronic) anti-shake."


The phone will also feature a 200MP telephoto camera backed by Samsung's HP9 image sensor. The telephoto camera also comes with anti-shake technology and vivo's vice president says that the "mico-gimbal" of the telephoto camera can capture fast racing cars. We should point out that the vivo X100 series cameras use ZEISS optics.The 200MP telephoto lens employs ZEISS' APO super telephoto technology.

Jia notes that "APO means Apochromatic (full color correction). It is the world's strongest chromatic aberration correction telephoto lens, enhancing clarity and sharpness, restoring natural colors, and making 0.2 billion pixels (200MP) a real 0.2 billion (200MP)." The handset also is equipped with a 50MP wide-angle lens that uses vivo's most advanced AI image algorithms.

On his personal Weibo page, vivo's VP includes several photographs taken with the 200MP telephoto camera on the vivo X100 Ultra. They are bright, sharp, and vivid. As you can see, many of the innovations in the smartphone industry, especially when it comes to batteries (with advancements in battery life and fast charging) and photography, are coming from Chinese phone manufacturers.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Featured Stories

In 2024, Pixel 7 makes both the $1,300 Galaxy S24 Ultra and $350 Nothing Phone 2 look overpriced!
In 2024, Pixel 7 makes both the $1,300 Galaxy S24 Ultra and $350 Nothing Phone 2 look overpriced!
Render and specs for OnePlus 13 leak
Render and specs for OnePlus 13 leak
Analyst sees changes coming to iPhone next year
Analyst sees changes coming to iPhone next year
Battery AI reportedly extends Galaxy S25 battery life
Battery AI reportedly extends Galaxy S25 battery life
Loading Comments...

Latest News

6G data speeds hit 100Gbps in test, 500 times faster than average 5G data speeds
6G data speeds hit 100Gbps in test, 500 times faster than average 5G data speeds
Patent application could indicate that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone
Patent application could indicate that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Bye AMD? Samsung reportedly plans to use in-house GPU starting with Exynos 2600 SoC
Bye AMD? Samsung reportedly plans to use in-house GPU starting with Exynos 2600 SoC
Under-screen Face ID for iPhone reportedly delayed (again)
Under-screen Face ID for iPhone reportedly delayed (again)
Mystery premium segment U.S smartphone will be powered by flagship MediaTek chipset
Mystery premium segment U.S smartphone will be powered by flagship MediaTek chipset
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless