Dimensity 9300+ with enhanced AI, faster X4-prime core, to be introduced May 7th

MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 application processor (AP) has a configuration made of up four Cortex-X4 CPU cores and four Cortex-A720 performance CPU cores. Unlike most smartphone chipsets, there are no low-power efficiency CPU cores that are used to handle less complex tasks. The Dimensity 9300 SoC is currently used to power the Vivo X100 series and so far, early fears of overheating have not been realized









On the Dimensity 9300+, the prime Cortex-X4 CPU core will run at a speed as fast as 3.4GHz compared to 3.25GHz on the Dimensity 9300 SoC. The remaining three Cortex-X4 CPU cores on the Dimensity 9300+ will keep the max clock speed of 2.85GHz found on the Dimensity 9300 AP. The four Cortex-A720 CPU cores on the Dimensity 9300+ chipset will run at a clock speed of up to 2.0GHz, the same speed as they do on the Dimensity 9300 chipset.









AI will be a big part of the Dimensity 9300+ and the Vivo X100s. For example, Vivo shared demo images showing how the handset can take a picture and use generative AI to change the season of the image. While the Dimensity 9300 does have an AI processing unit (APU), the Dimensity 9300+ should feature an enhanced APU.





And all of this is going on as MediaTek wraps up development of its next flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9400 AP. Expected to be ready for shipments in the fourth quarter of this year, the Dimensity 9400 SoC will be manufactured by TSMC using its second-generation 3nm process node (N3E) and will be equipped with the next-generation Cortex-X5 CPU core. The rest of the chipset's configuration will remain the same with three Cortex-X4 performance CPU cores and four Cortex-A720 performance CPU cores.

