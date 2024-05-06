vivo confirms launch event for next week, X100s/Pro and X100 Ultra incoming
There have been a lot of rumors regarding vivo’s upcoming flagships, the X100s and X100 Ultra, but one thing that’s never been mentioned in any of the previous reports was their launch date.
Over the weekend, vivo has finally confirmed that the X100s, X100s Pro and X100 Ultra will be officially unveiled on May 13 (via SparrowNews). All three flagships will be introduced in China and will focus on providing customers with powerful camera features thanks to the collaboration with Zeiss.
Although vivo did not reveal details about prices, all three flagships are now listed on its Chinese website, so here are the options customers will be able to choose from:
Vivo X100s
Vivo X100s Pro
Vivo X100 Ultra
It’s also worth mentioning that both the vivo X100s Pro and vivo X100 Ultra will be available in three colors (Black, Titanium, White), while the X100s will be available in four colors (Black, Blue, Titanium, White).
Over the weekend, vivo has finally confirmed that the X100s, X100s Pro and X100 Ultra will be officially unveiled on May 13 (via SparrowNews). All three flagships will be introduced in China and will focus on providing customers with powerful camera features thanks to the collaboration with Zeiss.
Although vivo did not reveal details about prices, all three flagships are now listed on its Chinese website, so here are the options customers will be able to choose from:
Vivo X100s
- 12GB + 256GB
- 16GB + 256GB
- 16GB + 512GB
- 16GB + 1TB
Vivo X100s Pro
- 12GB + 256GB
- 16GB + 512GB
- 16GB + 1TB
Vivo X100 Ultra
- 12GB + 256GB
- 16GB + 512GB
- 16GB + 1TB
It’s also worth mentioning that both the vivo X100s Pro and vivo X100 Ultra will be available in three colors (Black, Titanium, White), while the X100s will be available in four colors (Black, Blue, Titanium, White).
vivo X100s
Design-wise, vivo’s flagships look pretty much the same, but the insides are very different. For instance, the X100s and X100s Pro are expected to be powered by MediaTek’s 9300+ chipset, whereas the X100 Ultra is likely to pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
Of course, the cameras co-engineered with Carl ZEISS will be the main highlight of these vivo flagships. We expect more details about the X100s Pro, X100s, and X100 Ultra cameras to be teased in the coming days, so stay tuned.
Things that are NOT allowed: