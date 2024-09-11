New Visible subscribers can save as much as $10 per month on a new iPhone 16 model
Up Next:
Let's say that you're looking for a wireless firm that will allow you to control your account using an app or a website. You won't need to talk to a rep because, well, you're too advanced for the things that reps bring to the table. And you want this wireless firm to offer you a great deal because it doesn't have any retail stores that it has to sink money into. Perhaps the most important thing is that this firm delivers wireless service from a network that scores very well in independent tests.
One wireless firm that checks all the boxes is Visible, the Verizon-owned digital carrier that allows you to control your account using the Visible app (iOS, Android) or the Visible website. Visible has a deal on the iPhone 16 line that starts on September 20th. Beginning on that date, you can buy any iPhone 16 model and get ready for Apple's AI initiative called Apple Intelligence which will start to arrive next month with iOS 18.1.
Visible's pricing for the line is as follows:
- Apple iPhone 16 - $829 or 36 monthly payments of $23.03.
- Apple iPhone 16 Plus - $929 or 36 monthly payments of $25.81.
- Apple iPhone 16 Pro - $999 or 36 monthly payments of $27.75.
- Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max - $1199 or 36 monthly payments of $33.31.
New Visible subscribers can sign up for service and if they purchase one of the new iPhone 16 models, they will save up to $360 on their iPhone 16 purchase via 36 monthly service credits of as much as $10 that can be applied toward the monthly financing price of their new iPhone 16 device. With the $360 credit, your 36 monthly payments are pared to $13.03 for the iPhone 16, $15.81 for the iPhone 16 Plus, $17.75 for the iPhone 16 Pro, and $23.31 for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Don't forget the Apple Watch:
- Apple Watch Series 10 -$399
- Apple Watch Ultra 2- $799
Visible makes it easy to select a plan because, well, it has only two to choose from. The $25 per month Visible plan gives you unlimited talk, text, and data using Verizon's low-band Nationwide 5G which delivers typical download data speeds at 34-149Mbps. You'll have to pay an additional $10 per month for smartwatch service. It includes a 5Mbps mobile hotspot and unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada.
Recommended Stories
The Visible+ plan is $45 per month but for that price you're hooked up to Verizon's mid-band Ultra Wideband 5G with typical download data speeds of 215-702Mbps. This plan includes cellular service for your smartwatch and unlimited 10Mbps hotspot speed. Not only is there unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada, but with Visible+ you'll have 2GB of high-speed data each day. You'll also get 500 minutes a month of calling to more than 30 countries and unlimited texting to over 200 countries.
You can try 15 days of Visible for free without having to give out a credit card number. There is no auto-renewal, and you can use your own phone and receive a trial phone number. For more information, tap on the following link.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: