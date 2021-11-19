Notification Center

Wearables Black Friday

Visible's Black Friday deal will put top-shelf earbuds in your ears and a virtual gift card in your wallet

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Visible's Black Friday deal will put top-shelf earbuds in your ears and a virtual gift card in your
Verizon's all-digital wireless network Visible has no stores, no paper bills, and you control your experience using the Visible app. And for as low as $25 a month when you join a party ($5 for those months when you get a friend to join you on Visible), you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Do you really need to go into a retail store and talk to a rep when you have the power to control your wireless destiny in the palm of your hands?

Visible has announced its Black Friday deal and it is available right now! Switch to Visible, buy a qualifying phone, and port over your number and you'll receive a pair of earbuds for free. And the list of earbuds you can choose includes the most popular models around such as the Apple AirPods, Beats Studio Buds, Google Pixel Buds, and Samsung Galaxy Buds  (while supplies last).

The phones that are eligible for the promotion are the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone13 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel 6, and more. Besides the free earbuds, you'll also receive a virtual gift card of your choice worth up to $200. You must make service payments for three months to qualify for the deal.

Pick up the Google Pixel 6 from Visible
Keep in mind that Visible uses the Verizon network which means that 99% of the U.S. is covered. If you're interested in Visible, you can visit the website at www.visible.com.

