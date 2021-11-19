Visible's Black Friday deal will put top-shelf earbuds in your ears and a virtual gift card in your wallet

Verizon's all-digital wireless network Visible has no stores, no paper bills, and you control your experience using the Visible app. And for as low as $25 a month when you join a party ($5 for those months when you get a friend to join you on Visible), you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Do you really need to go into a retail store and talk to a rep when you have the power to control your wireless destiny in the palm of your hands?





Visible has announced its Black Friday deal and it is available right now! Switch to Visible, buy a qualifying phone, and port over your number and you'll receive a pair of earbuds for free. And the list of earbuds you can choose includes the most popular models around such as the Apple AirPods, Beats Studio Buds, Google Pixel Buds, and Samsung Galaxy Buds (while supplies last).









Pick up the Google Pixel 6 from Visible





Keep in mind that Visible uses the Verizon network which means that 99% of the U.S. is covered. If you're interested in Visible, you can visit the website at www.visible.com