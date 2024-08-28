Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Samsung slashing prices
Save on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with special educational, as well as regular discounts at Samsung now!
Sep 01, Sun, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Verizon jumps on the smart ring bandwagon, starts selling the Ultrahuman Ring AIR

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon Wearables
Verizon jumps on the smart ring bandwagon, starts selling the Ultrahuman Ring AIR
Verizon is trying to provide customers with more choices when it comes to acquiring a smart ring. Although Samsung only recently entered the smart ring market, the Galaxy Ring has become so popular that it has convinced carriers to start selling this type of wearable devices.

The Big Red has just announced it has signed a new partnership with Ultrahuman to retail of the company’s Ring AIR. Although the wearable device made its debut on the market one year ago, Verizon only decided to start selling it after similar products like the Oura Ring and Samsung Galaxy Ring gained some traction on the US market.

The Ring AIR is part of the Ultrahuman ecosystem, which features a continuous glucose monitoring platform and a preventive blood testing platform with the UltraTrace technology (Blood Vision).

The wearable device has been specifically designed to optimize health by offering those who wear it insights into sleep, movement, and recovery. It features advanced sensors and proprietary algorithms to provide users with real-time data.

Verizon jumps on the smart ring bandwagon, starts selling the Ultrahuman Ring AIR
Verizon starts selling Ultrahuman's Ring AIR smart ring | Image credits: Ultrahuman

Additionally, the Ring AIR benefits from Ultrahuman’s PowerPlugs Store, a platform for apps and plug-ins, the world’s first on a smart ring. Not to mention that Ultrahuman is always adding new capabilities to the smart ring, which further improves its functionality.

The Ultrahuman Ring AIR will be available in select Verizon stores nationwide, but it can also be purchased online. The smart ring comes in 10 different sizes and 5 colors: Aster Black, Gold, Matte Grey, Raw Titanium, and Silver.

Customers interested can get the Ultrahuman Ring AIR for $350, which is $50 cheaper than Samsung’s Galaxy Ring.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless