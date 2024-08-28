Verizon jumps on the smart ring bandwagon, starts selling the Ultrahuman Ring AIR
Verizon is trying to provide customers with more choices when it comes to acquiring a smart ring. Although Samsung only recently entered the smart ring market, the Galaxy Ring has become so popular that it has convinced carriers to start selling this type of wearable devices.
The Big Red has just announced it has signed a new partnership with Ultrahuman to retail of the company’s Ring AIR. Although the wearable device made its debut on the market one year ago, Verizon only decided to start selling it after similar products like the Oura Ring and Samsung Galaxy Ring gained some traction on the US market.
The wearable device has been specifically designed to optimize health by offering those who wear it insights into sleep, movement, and recovery. It features advanced sensors and proprietary algorithms to provide users with real-time data.
Additionally, the Ring AIR benefits from Ultrahuman’s PowerPlugs Store, a platform for apps and plug-ins, the world’s first on a smart ring. Not to mention that Ultrahuman is always adding new capabilities to the smart ring, which further improves its functionality.
Customers interested can get the Ultrahuman Ring AIR for $350, which is $50 cheaper than Samsung’s Galaxy Ring.
The Ring AIR is part of the Ultrahuman ecosystem, which features a continuous glucose monitoring platform and a preventive blood testing platform with the UltraTrace technology (Blood Vision).
Verizon starts selling Ultrahuman's Ring AIR smart ring | Image credits: Ultrahuman
The Ultrahuman Ring AIR will be available in select Verizon stores nationwide, but it can also be purchased online. The smart ring comes in 10 different sizes and 5 colors: Aster Black, Gold, Matte Grey, Raw Titanium, and Silver.
