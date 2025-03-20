Verizon sells you unlimited data, but now it wants you to use less of it
Earlier this month, Verizon kicked off a digital wellness campaign aimed at getting people to spend less time on their phones. Even the carrier's CEO admitted he's been urging his teen sons to cut back on screen time. Now, Verizon is offering more tips to help parents encourage their kids to unplug.
Finally, Verizon reminds parents not to worry if these changes don't click right away. Digital wellness is a work in progress. Setting boundaries and time limits isn't about taking things away but about finding a healthier balance. Habits can always be adjusted along the way, so it is all about progress, not perfection.
Verizon recently hosted its first-ever Digital Wellness Summit, bringing in experts to discuss how parents can help kids develop healthier digital habits. The event featured insights from Drew Barrymore and Verizon Consumer Group CEO Sowmyanarayan Sampath, who shared five simple tips for improving tech habits at home.
The first tip is a familiar one – lead by example. Kids often mirror their parents' behavior, so if you want them to spend less time on their phones, it starts with you putting yours down, too.
The next tip is all about online safety – knowing where your kids are in the digital world. Just because they are home doesn't mean they are completely safe. Online spaces come with risks, just like real-world playgrounds, so parents should stay just as involved in their kids' digital lives.
That means keeping an eye on the apps they use, who they are interacting with and the kind of content they are exposed to. Now, I know it is impossible to monitor everything, so it is good that tech companies have been stepping up their safety efforts lately. Meta introduced teen safety features on Instagram last year, Uber updated its safety policies and TikTok made changes as well.
Another key tip from Verizon: help your kids set boundaries with social media. It is a huge part of how they connect and express themselves, but these platforms are designed to keep them hooked, which is why Australia actually banned social media for kids under 16 last year.
So, with stats showing teens are spending an average of five hours a day on social media, Sampath suggests approaching screen time as a balance rather than a battle. Instead of strict restrictions, guide them in setting limits that fit their lifestyle so they can make more mindful choices about their time online.
And beyond just setting limits, encourage real-world engagement. Many kids turn to social media for validation – chasing likes, comments and shares. However, parents can help shift the focus by offering praise and encouragement offline.
There will be days that are not good days. And that's okay. We all have long days, tough days. We say the phone shouldn't be the babysitter, but sometimes it is. The key is to make sure there are more good days than bad and to keep moving the boundary to a place where kids feel comfortable and confident without relying on their devices.
– Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, March 2025
Now, as much as I love smartphones and all the advancements in mobile tech over the years, I couldn't agree more with everything said above – especially when it comes to social media. Did you know that, on average, kids check their devices 150 to 200 times a day? Whether it is for friends, games or just scrolling, I think that is a wild number!
After all, the thing is, the online world isn't some separate space. It is just another part of everyday life. Which is why setting limits and using the right tools isn't about restricting kids. It is about helping them find a healthier balance with technology. At the end of the day, it is all about making sure tech works for them, not the other way around, right?
