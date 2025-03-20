Verizon sells you unlimited data, but now it wants you to use less of it

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

– Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, March 2025





Now, as much as I love smartphones and all the advancements in mobile tech over the years, I couldn't agree more with everything said above – especially when it comes to social media. Did you know that, on average, kids check their devices 150 to 200 times a day? Whether it is for friends, games or just scrolling, I think that is a wild number!After all, the thing is, the online world isn't some separate space. It is just another part of everyday life. Which is why setting limits and using the right tools isn't about restricting kids. It is about helping them find a healthier balance with technology. At the end of the day, it is all about making sure tech works for them, not the other way around, right?