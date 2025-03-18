Verizon boss encourages his teen sons to call instead of text and that's the reason he's doing it
Sowmyanarayan Sampath, Executive Vice President and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, sees "no conflict at all" between leading a digital communication company while encouraging people to set their phones aside.
Of course, he's not against mobile technology:
I think smartphones are one of the most important human inventions of the last 1,000 years. They're beneficial for knowledge, connection, safety, and fun.
– Sowmyanarayan Sampath for Business Insider, March 2025
Yet, he tries to avoid being on the phone in front of his kids.
He's a father of two boys and has always viewed technology as a powerful and positive force. When his sons, now 12 and 15, first received phones around the age of 10, it was primarily for practical reasons, allowing them to coordinate with their parents as they became more independent.
However, while he acknowledges the benefits of smartphones in knowledge, connection, safety, and entertainment, he is also deliberate about ensuring they do not dominate his children's lives.
Sampath and his wife established clear guidelines for phone use, emphasizing balance rather than outright restrictions. For example, social media was off-limits until the boys turned 13, and phone-free time is encouraged to make space for alternative activities.
To make unplugging more appealing, Sampath ensures that offline time is enjoyable, whether by watching football together, going for ice cream, or simply taking a walk.
Image credit – Verizon
Two strict household rules reinforce this mindset: no phones at the kitchen table during meals and no phones in the bedroom at night. Initially, phones had to be placed on the counter during meals, but over time, his sons internalized the rule.
Similarly, after noticing how late-night phone use affected their sleep, the family now charges their devices outside the bedroom – parents included, as they believe in setting an example.
On weekends, Sampath takes an even more intentional approach. He avoids checking his phone until noon, prioritizing uninterrupted time with his family. As the head of a global corporation, he trusts that his team will reach him if a major issue arises.
While the family embraces video calls to stay connected with extended relatives, Sampath also acknowledges that sometimes phones serve as a necessary escape on particularly stressful or busy days.
Coincidentally, it was Sampath who announced Verizon's series of initiatives aimed at promoting digital habits in the beginning of March and encouraged kids "to put the phones down from time to time".
