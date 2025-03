US carrier is doing the unexpected and tells customers to “put the phone down”

Verizon

Verizon Arcade Unplugged pop-up experience coincides with the Global Day of Unplugging | Image credit: Verizon

Thanks to the My Digital TAT2 initiative, parents and caregivers will be offered free workshops in select Verizon retail stores, providing them with the necessary tools to foster children's digital wellness and navigate emerging tech trends.



Last but not least, OATS (Older Adults Technology Services) from AARP is a brand-new digital wellness course for older adults, which can be delivered either in-person or virtually through SeniorPlanet.org.



Aside from these initiatives, the biggest US carrier is launching the Verizon Arcade Unplugged pop-up experience. The activation will be open to select partners on March 7 and



The biggest carrier in the United States, Verizon , is interested in the well-being of its customers. The Big Red is kicking off a series of activities that teach healthy digital habits for families.Living an unhealthy digital life can take its toll, so announced a series of initiatives aimed at promoting digital habits. It’s a commendable effort that benefits customers the most, so if you’re in the area, you might want to take a look at some of’s upcoming events that promote a healthier digital life.At the first-everDigital Wellness Summit hosted by Drew Barrymore,announced Discovery Education, a new initiative meant to provide K-12 students with free tools, resources and skills needed to learn everything there is to learn about today’s digital world.Another initiative revealed byis the Sesame Workshop, a research study conducted with the Joan Ganz Cooney Center focused on digital well-being of children during key developmental ages of 8 to 12.