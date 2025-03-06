GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
US carrier is doing the unexpected and tells customers to “put the phone down”

0comments
Verizon
Verizon logo
The biggest carrier in the United States, Verizon, is interested in the well-being of its customers. The Big Red is kicking off a series of activities that teach healthy digital habits for families.

Living an unhealthy digital life can take its toll, so Verizon announced a series of initiatives aimed at promoting digital habits. It’s a commendable effort that benefits customers the most, so if you’re in the area, you might want to take a look at some of Verizon’s upcoming events that promote a healthier digital life.

Building healthy habits in our digital lives is essential for overall well-being. Verizon is empowering families to have peace of mind around their children’s online lives by providing resources and tools that promote digital safety - and encouraging kids to put the phones down from time to time. We’re committed to making sure that technology enhances our lives, rather than detracts from them, and our new initiatives are a significant step in that direction.

– Sampath, CEO, Verizon Consumer Group, March 2025

At the first-ever Verizon Digital Wellness Summit hosted by Drew Barrymore, Verizon announced Discovery Education, a new initiative meant to provide K-12 students with free tools, resources and skills needed to learn everything there is to learn about today’s digital world.

Another initiative revealed by Verizon is the Sesame Workshop, a research study conducted with the Joan Ganz Cooney Center focused on digital well-being of children during key developmental ages of 8 to 12.

Verizon Arcade Unplugged pop-up experience coincides with the Global Day of Unplugging | Image credit: Verizon

Thanks to the My Digital TAT2 initiative, parents and caregivers will be offered free workshops in select Verizon retail stores, providing them with the necessary tools to foster children's digital wellness and navigate emerging tech trends.

Last but not least, OATS (Older Adults Technology Services) from AARP is a brand-new digital wellness course for older adults, which can be delivered either in-person or virtually through SeniorPlanet.org.

Aside from these initiatives, the biggest US carrier is launching the Verizon Arcade Unplugged pop-up experience. The activation will be open to select partners on March 7 and A Parently Kidding member families on March 8.

The pop-up experience will be gearing up for a nationwide tour this summer hitting California, Texas and major cities starting in April.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Loading Comments...

