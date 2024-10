Instagram adds new safety features offering teens a stronger shield against sextortion

Meta is rolling out

Image credit – Meta





Instagram will now block users from taking screenshots of images in DMs. | Image credit – Meta





Image credit – Meta





While the company isn't revealing exactly how it identifies "potentially scammy" accounts, a spokesperson mentioned they consider factors like the account's age and whether it shares mutual followers with the teen it's trying to connect with.Meta is also stepping up its efforts to stop the sharing of intimate images. Instagram will now block users from taking screenshots or screen recordings of images sent via DMs through the app's temporary messaging feature, and these images won't be accessible from the web version of Instagram either.The app is also rolling out its nudity protection feature, which it started testing earlier this year , to all teens. This tool automatically blurs any images with detected nudity shared in DMs and gives a heads-up along with helpful resources when such content is flagged.All these updates are designed to tackle how sextortion scams typically happen on Instagram, where scammers pressure teens into sending intimate images and then use those images to threaten and blackmail them.Some of these scams are run by individuals and groups that are actually organized on Meta's platforms. As part of the crackdown, Meta said it removed 800 Facebook groups and 820 accounts tied to a group called the Yahoo Boys, who were trying to recruit and train new sextortion scammers.Meta's latest updates come at a time when the company is under growing pressure to ramp up safety measures for its youngest users. In fact, it's currently facing a lawsuit from over 30 states over this very issue. So, I think it is definitely a smart move for Meta to step up its efforts to better identify scammers, remove their accounts, and keep them from returning.