Absolute social media ban for kids under 16 approved in Australia

A phone with the TikTok app on it.
After a heated discussion, Australian authorities have just decided that children under the age of 16 are not allowed to use social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.

The new law that bans social media access for persons under 16 is one of the strictest regulations targeting major tech platforms globally, Reuters reports. The law is set to take effect in a year after a trial period starting in January. The law requires companies like Meta and TikTok to block minors from logging in or face fines of up to A$49.5 million ($32 million).

The Social Media Minimum Age Bill positions Australia as a testing ground for stricter age limits on social media. Governments – and individuals, frankly – across the world are concerned about the mental health impacts of these platforms on young people. While some jurisdictions, such as France and some US states, require parental permission for minors to access social media, Australia's law enforces a complete ban for those under 16.

The legislation, passed after extensive parliamentary debate, is seen as a political win for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government. Public support for the measure is strong, with 77% of Australians backing the ban, according to polls.

Of course, the law has faced criticism from privacy advocates, tech companies, and youth organizations. Concerns include potential privacy risks, reduced access to support networks for vulnerable youth, and the broader implications for digital rights.

Tech giants, including Meta, have expressed reservations, citing a rushed legislative process and the potential burden on both users and platforms. Critics argue the law could lead to increased data collection for age verification, raising fears of government surveillance. To address these concerns, a last-minute amendment requires platforms to offer alternatives to uploading identification documents for verification.

Supporters of the law point to rising concerns about social media’s impact on youth mental health, echoing warnings from figures like US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, that we've told you about not so long ago. Parent advocacy groups argue the ban is a necessary first step to protect children from online harm, including bullying.

However, some young people and advocates caution that the ban could backfire, pushing teens toward less regulated and potentially harmful corners of the internet.

Despite the mixed reactions, the legislation represents a significant escalation in Australia’s regulatory stance on Big Tech, following earlier measures such as mandating royalties for news content and imposing fines for failing to combat online scams. How the law will be implemented and its broader effects remain to be seen.

What do you think? Let me know in the comments.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

