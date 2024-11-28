TikTok to restrict beauty filters for teens in new safety push



TikTok has TikTok has announced new rules restricting access to beauty filters and other appearance-changing effects for users under 18, marking a step toward addressing concerns about their impact on young people.



TikTok is putting limits on how users under 18 can access "certain appearance effects." The details are a bit vague, leaving us to wonder whether this move is genuinely aimed at helping young people or just improving TikTok's public image. The platform is also introducing new requirements for filters, ensuring they disclose more about how they alter someone's appearance. TikTok is putting limits on how users under 18 can access "certain appearance effects." The details are a bit vague, leaving us to wonder whether this move is genuinely aimed at helping young people or just improving TikTok's public image. The platform is also introducing new requirements for filters, ensuring they disclose more about how they alter someone's appearance.



On top of that, TikTok says it's "refreshing" its guidelines for creators in its Effects House to address the potential impact of these filters. Again, it's not clear how meaningful these changes will be, so it remains to be seen if this is more than just a PR move.



Another issue TikTok is paying attention to is tracking down and banning users under 13. TikTok says it removes around six million accounts globally each month for suspected age violations. Now, it's exploring machine learning technology to help identify accounts likely run by underage users. Once flagged, these accounts would then be reviewed by a moderator for confirmation.





– Christine Grahn, Head of Public Policy & Government Relations at TikTok, November 2024



These changes will initially impact TikTok users in the UK, with a global rollout expected in the coming weeks and months. I think these measures are a step in the right direction, but I just hope they aren't just a smokescreen to appease regulators. These changes will initially impact TikTok users in the UK, with a global rollout expected in the coming weeks and months. I think these measures are a step in the right direction, but I just hope they aren't just a smokescreen to appease regulators. TikTok is currently facing lawsuits in 14 US states over concerns about its impact on young people's mental health . Stronger protections, especially for kids, are definitely necessary if we want to keep them safe.

Over the past decade, social media has evolved massively, shifting from a tool to connect with others to a platform that often represents curated, filtered versions of our lives. This "filtered reality" is now the focus of a new initiative by TikTok, aiming to limit the use of appearance-altering effects among younger users.