Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday week is here! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

TikTok to restrict beauty filters for teens in new safety push

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A person's hand holding a smartphone with the TikTok app open.
Over the past decade, social media has evolved massively, shifting from a tool to connect with others to a platform that often represents curated, filtered versions of our lives. This "filtered reality" is now the focus of a new initiative by TikTok, aiming to limit the use of appearance-altering effects among younger users.

TikTok has announced new rules restricting access to beauty filters and other appearance-changing effects for users under 18, marking a step toward addressing concerns about their impact on young people.

TikTok is putting limits on how users under 18 can access "certain appearance effects." The details are a bit vague, leaving us to wonder whether this move is genuinely aimed at helping young people or just improving TikTok's public image. The platform is also introducing new requirements for filters, ensuring they disclose more about how they alter someone's appearance.
 
On top of that, TikTok says it's "refreshing" its guidelines for creators in its Effects House to address the potential impact of these filters. Again, it's not clear how meaningful these changes will be, so it remains to be seen if this is more than just a PR move.

Another issue TikTok is paying attention to is tracking down and banning users under 13. TikTok says it removes around six million accounts globally each month for suspected age violations. Now, it's exploring machine learning technology to help identify accounts likely run by underage users. Once flagged, these accounts would then be reviewed by a moderator for confirmation.

Keeping our community safe is our priority and by the end of 2024, we will have invested nearly €2bn globally in these efforts this year alone.
– Christine Grahn, Head of Public Policy & Government Relations at TikTok, November 2024

These changes will initially impact TikTok users in the UK, with a global rollout expected in the coming weeks and months. I think these measures are a step in the right direction, but I just hope they aren't just a smokescreen to appease regulators. TikTok is currently facing lawsuits in 14 US states over concerns about its impact on young people's mental health. Stronger protections, especially for kids, are definitely necessary if we want to keep them safe.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Amazon outdoes itself and everyone else with a record new Pixel 8 Pro Black Friday discount
Amazon outdoes itself and everyone else with a record new Pixel 8 Pro Black Friday discount

Latest News

40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
SMS via satellite now flying over Europe in first end-to-end trial
SMS via satellite now flying over Europe in first end-to-end trial
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless