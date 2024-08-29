Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
Last year, Uber rolled out teen accounts in a handful of cities, letting parents set up accounts for kids aged 13 to 17. The program has since expanded to more than 250 cities across all 50 states. Now, based on feedback from teens and their families, the ride-hailing platform is introducing new features in its first big update for young riders.
Uber has revamped its teen accounts with fresh and improved features focused on convenience and security. Alongside existing functions like trip tracking and Uber Eats connectivity, the rideshare company is now rolling out several new additions.
Teen riders can now schedule trips anywhere from just 30 minutes ahead to 90 days in advance, similar to the options available for adult users. Plus, adults with an Uber One subscription can share their perks with their teens, which means $0 delivery fees on Uber Eats orders and cash back on select trips.
Uber stands out as the only ride-hailing app that caters to teens (for example, Lyft still has an age limit of 18 for its users). I believe these new features focused on security and convenience are a great move as it means the company is looking to establish solid guidelines for its teen accounts and make things clearer for drivers.
Recently, Uber has been in the news for more than just user experience upgrades. The company was hit with a $324 million fine in the EU after the Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) claimed that Uber was transferring the personal data of European taxi drivers to the US without adequately protecting their information.
You can now book your teen's next ride
Parents and guardians can now book rides for their teens directly from their own accounts. Previously, only the teen's account could be used to request a ride. Rides booked this way will still include all the safety features teens get, like notifications when the trip begins and real-time vehicle tracking.
Teen accounts can also now take advantage of Uber Cash if they get Uber gift cards. This means they can use the funds for their own future rides or meals.
Uber rolled out teen accounts last year. | Image credit – Uber
