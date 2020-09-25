Verizon's special Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW edition also goes up for pre-order at $700

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 25, 2020, 6:51 AM
It's a relatively well-known fact already that Verizon has taken a wildly different approach from T-Mobile and AT&T in delivering 5G connectivity to its consumers, betting big on the fastest but also spottiest of the three main 5G flavors available while ignoring both the low-band technology that makes up the backbone of Magenta's "nationwide" next-gen network and the mid-band spectrum currently being exploited to vastly improve said network's speeds after the Sprint merger.

The result of this strategy is... pretty messy, to say the least, with a very small portion of Big Red's subscribers in a small number of places actually getting access to a blazing fast 5G Ultra Wideband signal so far and smartphone manufacturers being forced to build special editions of many devices equipped with so-called mmWave support.

The latest such Verizon-exclusive product is the aptly and convolutedly named Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW, which you can already pre-order ahead of an actual October 2 commercial release. Somewhat surprisingly, the Ultra Wideband-compatible version of the S20 Fan Edition 5G is available at the exact same $699.99 list price as the Sub-6 GHz model sold by everyone from T-Mobile and AT&T to Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo Video.

On the not so bright side of things, the nation's largest wireless service provider can't quite match the generosity of its direct rivals or the simplicity of those cool unlocked launch deals. Still, you can at least get a free second unit from Verizon, as well as a $250 e-gift card with a number port-in and new line activation on an unlimited plan, a complimentary Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug when you ditch your current carrier, Marvel's Avengers game with pretty much no strings attached, and a $70 Samsung credit straight from the world's top smartphone vendor.

All in all, that's not a bad collection of gifts and discounts for a $700 handset that's almost as great as the $1,000 Galaxy S20 5G UW. In fact, the S20 FE comes with both a bigger screen and a bigger battery than the "regular" S20 5G, as well as the same powerful Snapdragon 865 processor. Granted, the triple rear-facing camera system is not as impressive, downgrading the telephoto lens from 64 to 8 megapixels, and the 6.5-inch display is both flat and equipped with a lower resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The Galaxy S20 5G UW also packs two extra gigs of RAM compared to the S20 FE 5G UW, but incredibly enough, the two devices share the same 120Hz screen refresh rate technology and general design language, IP68 water-resistant body included.

