Verizon's Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is now cheaper than the Galaxy A51 5G

















Said line will need to be activated on an Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited plan, but otherwise, there are essentially no strings attached and no special requirements you have to meet to score the $409.99 credit. This will be applied to your account over a period of two years, mind you, but that doesn't mean you need to sign up for a monthly installment plan.





An outright purchase will also do if you don't mind paying the full 650 bucks upfront. Better yet, you can get a $150 gift card, complimentary Verizon Stream TV device, Echo Dot, and Amazon Smart Plug as well if you switch from a different carrier, which basically means the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW will be yours at absolutely no charge when considering all those freebies.





Even at $10 a month after your bill credits, or $240 all in all, this is an incredibly compelling handset, sporting a beautiful Super AMOLED Plus display with a trendy hole punch design while packing a more than reasonably powerful Snapdragon 765 processor, as well as 8 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, and a hefty 4,500mAh battery.







