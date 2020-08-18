Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
Verizon Samsung Android Deals 5G

Verizon's Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is now cheaper than the Galaxy A51 5G

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 18, 2020, 10:53 AM
Verizon's Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is now cheaper than the Galaxy A51 5G
What is Verizon's cheapest 5G-enabled smartphone? If you're thinking of answering the recently released Galaxy A51 5G UW, then you're technically correct. After all, the 6.5-inch mid-ranger costs $549.99, compared to the slightly larger Galaxy A71 5G UW, which would typically set you back $649.99, and the significantly more powerful $800 OnePlus 8 5G UW.

But Samsung's 6.7-inch Galaxy A71 5G, which is also not very old, having made its commercial debut on the nation's largest mobile network operator about a month ago, can already be purchased at a huge discount. We're talking a whopping $409.99 slashed off the aforementioned $649.99 MSRP with a new line of service.

Check out the deal here



Said line will need to be activated on an Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited plan, but otherwise, there are essentially no strings attached and no special requirements you have to meet to score the $409.99 credit. This will be applied to your account over a period of two years, mind you, but that doesn't mean you need to sign up for a monthly installment plan.

An outright purchase will also do if you don't mind paying the full 650 bucks upfront. Better yet, you can get a $150 gift card, complimentary Verizon Stream TV device, Echo Dot, and Amazon Smart Plug as well if you switch from a different carrier, which basically means the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW will be yours at absolutely no charge when considering all those freebies.

Even at $10 a month after your bill credits, or $240 all in all, this is an incredibly compelling handset, sporting a beautiful Super AMOLED Plus display with a trendy hole punch design while packing a more than reasonably powerful Snapdragon 765 processor, as well as 8 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, and a hefty 4,500mAh battery.

The quadruple rear-facing camera system is also pretty amazing for this price bracket, and in case you're wondering, UW stands for Ultra Wideband, which just so happens to be the nation's fastest 5G network... by a landslide. Too bad the blazing fast signal is so absurdly hard to acquire even in cities technically supporting Verizon's next-gen mobile network.

Related phones

Galaxy A71 5G UW
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Verizon's Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is now cheaper than the Galaxy A51 5G
Popular stories
AT&T expands the availability and improves the affordability of Samsung's Galaxy A51 5G
Popular stories
Verizon's big-battery Moto G Power can be yours for free now with no trade-in or switch required
Popular stories
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds are crazy cheap today only (refurbished)
Popular stories
The high-end OnePlus 7T is a smarter buy than all those new mid-rangers right now
Popular stories
T-Mobile's already affordable Samsung Galaxy A51 5G is now 50 percent cheaper

Popular stories

Popular stories
After Apple, Google kicks out the Fortnite app, too, and gets sued by Epic
Popular stories
Latest Surface Duo leak reveals price, shows off design & accessories
Popular stories
Google Phone app (beta) now available for some more non-Pixel and Android One phones
Popular stories
Samsung allegedly says fog inside the Galaxy Note 20's camera is normal
Popular stories
Samsung reportedly drops feature from 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) because it can't top Apple's version
Popular stories
Google's Pixel 5 chip and memory seemingly confirmed by an AI benchmark

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless