Verizon starts selling the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW, bringing mmWave speeds to the masses
The hardware changes needed for this model, for example, the addition of mmWave antennas, do reflect on the price a bit, but at $550, the Galaxy A51 5G UW is still a great deal. It comes with Qualcomm’s increasingly popular Snapdragon 765G chip, 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage.
The whole thing is powered by a 4,500mAh battery, which combined with the efficient system chip should result in excellent battery life, unless you’re 5G-ing too much.
To start things off on a good note, Verizon has a deal active for the Galaxy A51 5G UW that brings it down to just $360 if you activate a new line with a qualifying plan. That’s pretty good value and if you’re ready to pull the trigger, you can do it from the link below: