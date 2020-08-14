Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

Verizon Samsung 5G

Verizon starts selling the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW, bringing mmWave speeds to the masses

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Aug 14, 2020, 3:29 AM
Verizon starts selling the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW, bringing mmWave speeds to the masses
Verizon is working hard to give people more access to 5G not only by increasing its coverage but also by giving its users access to more 5G-capable phones. And now, the largest US carrier is adding another yet another 5G smartphone to its lineup: the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW.

The Galaxy A51 5G is proof that 5G is no longer reserved for high-end phones. This midranger is specifically designed to tap into Verizon’s mmWave 5G network, something regular Galaxy A51 5G models can’t do. That’s where the “UW” addition comes from, as you’ve probably seen it on other 5G devices Verizon carries.

The hardware changes needed for this model, for example, the addition of mmWave antennas, do reflect on the price a bit, but at $550, the Galaxy A51 5G UW is still a great deal. It comes with Qualcomm’s increasingly popular Snapdragon 765G chip, 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage.

On the front, you get a big, 6.5-inch OLED hole-punch display and on the back, a quad-camera setup. Granted, one of these cameras is a depth sensor, but still, you get some diversity in lenses and sensors.

The whole thing is powered by a 4,500mAh battery, which combined with the efficient system chip should result in excellent battery life, unless you’re 5G-ing too much.

To start things off on a good note, Verizon has a deal active for the Galaxy A51 5G UW that brings it down to just $360 if you activate a new line with a qualifying plan. That’s pretty good value and if you’re ready to pull the trigger, you can do it from the link below:


