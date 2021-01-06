Verizon no longer plans to shut down its 3G network
Last year Verizon was considering a delay to allow more customers who still use its 3G network to upgrade to 4G. “An extra year to decide what they want to do,” said six months ago Verizon's Howie Waterman, but it appears that there has been no change in the number of customers using 3G networks, hence this week's announcement.
Two other major carriers in the US plan to shut down their 3G network to free up some spectrum to make room for better technologies and services. AT&T said that it will discontinue its 3G services in early 2022, while T-Mobile claims it will shut down its 3G network over the next several years, but a more precise timeframe has yet to be revealed.