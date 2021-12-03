Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View
Verizon Motorola Android Deals

Verizon's foldable Motorola Razr can be yours at only $300 for a limited time

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Verizon's foldable Motorola Razr can be yours at only $300 for a limited time
As hard as Motorola originally tried to keep up with Samsung's foldable smartphone development pace, the differences between last year's Razr 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 5G were pretty obvious and staggering.

Somewhat inexplicably, the Lenovo-owned US company left the incredibly well-reviewed and crazy popular Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G without a direct rival this year, but if you're looking to snub Samsung's Snapdragon 888 powerhouses in favor of 2019's Motorola Razr for some reason, Verizon can currently hook you up with its best deal ever.

Motorola razr (2019)

Foldable Android Smartphone, 4G LTE, 128GB, Noir Black

$700 off (70%)
$300
$999 99
Buy at Verizon

Yes, the $699.99 discount available at the time of this writing at the nation's largest wireless service provider eclipses the carrier's recent Black Friday 2021 offer on the exact same handset, giving you the unprecedented chance of spending a measly 300 bucks all in all on the modernized flip phone.

Unveiled near the end of 2019 and commercially released in early 2020, this particular Razr model lacks 5G support while packing a middling (even by 2019 standards) Snapdragon 710 processor and modest 2,510mAh battery.

Still, a $300 foldable device is not exactly easy to come by, with the novelty factor alone making this thing a cool idea for a holiday present on a tight budget. If you are thinking of putting the Razr (2019) under the Christmas tree for a loved one, it's definitely important to keep in mind that the aforementioned $700 discount comes with a number of strings attached.

We're not talking anything too complicated or inconvenient, like an obligatory device trade-in or number port-in, but you will need to open a new line of Verizon service on an unlimited plan of your choice and accept your savings in the form of promo credit applied to your bill every month for a period of two or two and a half years.

That's true for both device payment and retail price purchases, mind you, with the former option leaving you on the hook for monthly installments as low as $10. That's not too bad for an "exotic"-looking Android mid-ranger with 6 gigs of RAM, 128GB internal storage space, a 6.2-inch foldable P-OLED primary screen, and sizable 2.7-inch external secondary display, now, is it? Don't forget to hurry if you think so, as this online-only promotion is set to expire at the end of the week.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Motorola razr (2019) specs
Motorola razr (2019) specs
70%off $300 Special Verizon
  • Display 6.2 inches 2142 x 876 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2510 mAh
  • OS Android 10

Latest News

Verizon 5G Home Internet service arrives in two new cities
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Verizon 5G Home Internet service arrives in two new cities
You can now play Pokemon Go at higher display refresh rate on iPhones and Android
by Daniel Petrov,  0
You can now play Pokemon Go at higher display refresh rate on iPhones and Android
The Galaxy S10 is getting the One UI 4.0 (Android 12) update
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
The Galaxy S10 is getting the One UI 4.0 (Android 12) update
WhatsApp’s new feature will allow users to Undo Status Updates
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
WhatsApp’s new feature will allow users to Undo Status Updates
Verizon launches two Stream TV soundbars designed by Bang & Olufsen
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Verizon launches two Stream TV soundbars designed by Bang & Olufsen
Apple Music will give you free songs to get you in a holiday mood
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Apple Music will give you free songs to get you in a holiday mood
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless