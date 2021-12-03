Verizon's foldable Motorola Razr can be yours at only $300 for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Somewhat inexplicably, the Lenovo-owned US company left the incredibly well-reviewed and crazy popular Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G without a direct rival this year, but if you're looking to snub Samsung's Snapdragon 888 powerhouses in favor of 2019's Motorola Razr for some reason, Verizon can currently hook you up with its best deal ever.





Yes, the $699.99 discount available at the time of this writing at the nation's largest wireless service provider eclipses the carrier's recent Black Friday 2021 offer on the exact same handset, giving you the unprecedented chance of spending a measly 300 bucks all in all on the modernized flip phone.





Unveiled near the end of 2019 and commercially released in early 2020, this particular Razr model lacks 5G support while packing a middling (even by 2019 standards) Snapdragon 710 processor and modest 2,510mAh battery.





Still, a $300 foldable device is not exactly easy to come by, with the novelty factor alone making this thing a cool idea for a holiday present on a tight budget. If you are thinking of putting the Razr (2019) under the Christmas tree for a loved one, it's definitely important to keep in mind that the aforementioned $700 discount comes with a number of strings attached.





We're not talking anything too complicated or inconvenient, like an obligatory device trade-in or number port-in, but you will need to open a new line of Verizon service on an unlimited plan of your choice and accept your savings in the form of promo credit applied to your bill every month for a period of two or two and a half years.





That's true for both device payment and retail price purchases, mind you, with the former option leaving you on the hook for monthly installments as low as $10. That's not too bad for an "exotic"-looking Android mid-ranger with 6 gigs of RAM, 128GB internal storage space, a 6.2 -inch foldable P-OLED primary screen, and sizable 2.7-inch external secondary display, now, is it? Don't forget to hurry if you think so, as this online-only promotion is set to expire at the end of the week.

