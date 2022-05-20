Visible brings eSIM support to a bunch of Samsung and Google Pixel phones
Visible, the all-digital wireless carrier owned by Verizon, has quietly added eSIM support for a host of Samsung and Google Pixel phones. eSIM, the digital SIM that allows users to activate a cellular plan from their carriers without having to use a physical SIM, is one of the best things that happened in the mobile industry.
Thankfully, starting this week, Visible has added a bunch of Samsung and Google Pixel phones to the list of eSIM compatible devices. In addition to the already supported iPhones and Google Pixel phones, Visible has added the following handsets:
If you’re not sure, Visible has a dedicated page where you can check to see if your phone is eSIM compatible. Verizon’s prepaid service costs $40/month for unlimited data, messages, and minutes in the US.
The convenience of being able to have multiple phone numbers on the same SIM and use any carrier that support the technology whenever you want is unrivaled. However, not all carriers allow their customers to use eSIM and Visible was one of those that didn’t cover all its device with eSIM support.
Thankfully, starting this week, Visible has added a bunch of Samsung and Google Pixel phones to the list of eSIM compatible devices. In addition to the already supported iPhones and Google Pixel phones, Visible has added the following handsets:
- Google Pixel 5
- Google Pixel 6
- Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Google Pixel 4a and 4a 5G UW
- Samsung Galaxy Book 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 / Note20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S22 5G / S22+ 5G / S22 Ultra 5G
If you’re not sure, Visible has a dedicated page where you can check to see if your phone is eSIM compatible. Verizon’s prepaid service costs $40/month for unlimited data, messages, and minutes in the US.
Things that are NOT allowed: