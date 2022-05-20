 Visible brings eSIM support to a bunch of Samsung and Google Pixel phones - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Visible brings eSIM support to a bunch of Samsung and Google Pixel phones

Verizon Wireless service
@cosminvasile
Visible brings eSIM support to a bunch of Samsung and Google Pixel phones
Visible, the all-digital wireless carrier owned by Verizon, has quietly added eSIM support for a host of Samsung and Google Pixel phones. eSIM, the digital SIM that allows users to activate a cellular plan from their carriers without having to use a physical SIM, is one of the best things that happened in the mobile industry.

The convenience of being able to have multiple phone numbers on the same SIM and use any carrier that support the technology whenever you want is unrivaled. However, not all carriers allow their customers to use eSIM and Visible was one of those that didn’t cover all its device with eSIM support.

Thankfully, starting this week, Visible has added a bunch of Samsung and Google Pixel phones to the list of eSIM compatible devices. In addition to the already supported iPhones and Google Pixel phones, Visible has added the following handsets:

  • Google Pixel 5
  • Google Pixel 6
  • Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • Google Pixel 4a and 4a 5G UW
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy Note20 / Note20 Ultra 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 5G / S22+ 5G / S22 Ultra 5G

If you’re not sure, Visible has a dedicated page where you can check to see if your phone is eSIM compatible. Verizon’s prepaid service costs $40/month for unlimited data, messages, and minutes in the US.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Rediscovering the headphone jack in 2022: It still matters, for 3 solid reasons
Rediscovering the headphone jack in 2022: It still matters, for 3 solid reasons
Vote now: Pixel 7 - hot or not?
Vote now: Pixel 7 - hot or not?
Netflix is working on launching a live streaming feature
Netflix is working on launching a live streaming feature
Qualcomm's next Snapdragon chipset arrives May 20
Qualcomm's next Snapdragon chipset arrives May 20
Apple could bring USB-C to the AirPods and other accessories “in the foreseeable future”
Apple could bring USB-C to the AirPods and other accessories “in the foreseeable future”
Best Buy makes Samsung's outstanding Galaxy Buds 2 even cheaper in two colors
Best Buy makes Samsung's outstanding Galaxy Buds 2 even cheaper in two colors

Popular stories

Delete these Android apps before they steal your Facebook password and crypto
Delete these Android apps before they steal your Facebook password and crypto
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra irresistible with huge discount AND killer freebie
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra irresistible with huge discount AND killer freebie
Pixel 6 series handsets get big fingerprint scanner improvement on Android 13 beta 2
Pixel 6 series handsets get big fingerprint scanner improvement on Android 13 beta 2
Doomed before launch? Pixel Watch may ship with a very old chip
Doomed before launch? Pixel Watch may ship with a very old chip
Google solves leaks by “leaking” Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet but there's One More Thing!
Google solves leaks by “leaking” Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet but there's One More Thing!
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Skipping Google’s new phones because Pixel 6 gave me Pixelphobia
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Skipping Google’s new phones because Pixel 6 gave me Pixelphobia
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless