Free Samsung Galaxy S23 + free Galaxy Watch 5 + free Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G = epic Verizon deals





Much like, well, essentially everywhere else in the US, the base Galaxy S23 can be had completely free of charge right off the bat from Big Red, the operator's special "twist" being a complimentary Galaxy Watch 5 (or Watch 5 Pro) and Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G you can effortlessly add to your pre-order by February 17.

The exact same Verizon-specific deals seem to be advertised both on the carrier's official website and Samsung.com, so whether you're an existing or new customer of the largest wireless service provider stateside, you're obviously free to choose whichever of the two purchasing avenues you prefer for whatever reasons.





Believe it or not, Samsung is throwing free instant store credit (exclusively usable towards accessories) on top of all the other massive discounts and gifts, so if that sounds like something you'd be interested in, your choice is all of a sudden a lot easier to make.









While said credit comes with absolutely no strings attached and no special requirements (apart from the aforementioned restriction), everything else unsurprisingly has a "catch."





To score a gratis 6.1-inch Galaxy S23 5G , for instance, you need the right trade-in and the right unlimited plan. Normally priced at $799.99 in an entry-level 128GB configuration, the non-Plus and non-Ultra powerhouse can be bumped up to 256 gigs of internal storage at no cost while qualifying for an extra $800 discount if you have one of dozens of new or old phones to swap.





The free storage upgrade is also good for both the S23 Plus and S23 Ultra , which can thus be yours in 512 gig variants for $199.99 and $399.99 respectively with "select" trade-ins and "qualified" plans.





As far as the free Galaxy Watch 5 and Tab S7 FE 5G are concerned, their terms and conditions are pretty simple - all you need is a new line for the watch and a new line for the tablet to get them together with a Galaxy S23 5G at a grand total of $0 (after monthly bill credits across the board).

Verizon vs the competition





Regardless of the hoops you have to jump through, which can definitely be inconvenient, these are some absolutely outstanding launch deals for three hot new phones that have a lot going for them even at their retail prices (which, remember, have gone unchanged from last year's Galaxy S22 series).













That's obviously one more hurdle to clear in your pursuit for the perfect Galaxy S23 series deal , which probably doesn't exist.





your personal preferences and needs best when you're prepared to get a new phone, and another factor you might want to take into consideration is sheer speed, which T-Mobile claims to be the nationwide champion of right now and The closest offer to perfection is always the one that fitspersonal preferences and needs bestyou're prepared to get a new phone, and another factor you might want to take into consideration is sheer speed, which T-Mobile claims to be the nationwide champion of right now and multiple analytics companies appear to be validating as (statistical) gospel



