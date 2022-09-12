The iPhone 14 Plus battery life won't beat the 14 Pro Max, Apple, and official capacity proves it

The Chemtrec hazardous materials shipping certification database is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to the exact battery sizes of Apple's iPhones that are otherwise never listed officially in the phones' specifications.





Apple only gives the relative battery life endurance compared to its previous iPhones in limited situations like watching local or streaming video, or listening to music. Later on we add our own benchmark tests during reviews which include testing the battery life while browsing and gaming under identical conditions, too, for a more complete picture of the new iPhones' endurance.





AT&T iPhone 14 Pro Max can be had for just $99, or $1000 off Get the iPhone 14 Pro Max on AT&T for $1000 off when trading in an eligible smartphone, on a qualifying installment and a qualifying Unlimited plan (basically every unlimited plan other than the Unlimited Value Plus plan). $1000 off (91%) Trade-in $99 $1099 Buy at AT&T Save with Verizon's iPhone 14 Pro Max One Unlimited iPhone plan offer Verizon has a new and exclusive One Unlimited for iPhone plan bundle with the 14 Pro Max and will give you $1000 towards its purchase for any iPhone 11 Pro and up, even with cracked screen damage. Get Apple One (Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+) in one plan, with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to boot. Switchers get $200 extra in the form of a Verizon gift card. $1000 off (91%) Trade-in $99 $1099 Buy at Verizon T-Mobile iPhone 14 Pro Max at $1000 discount with Magenta Max T-Mobile also offers up to $1000 off any iPhone 14 series with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX; Business Unlimited Advanced, Ultimate or Ultimate+ for iPhone; or the equivalent Sprint plan. $1000 off (91%) Trade-in $99 $1099 Buy at T-Mobile The iPhone 14 Pro Max can be traded down by up to $720 at Apple Apple doesn't offer many deals on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, save for its less than generous $720 trade-in for the next best iPhone models. Trade-in $1099 Buy at Apple

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Plus battery life mystery





Apple brags that it has been able to squeeze the "longest battery life ever" in a handset of its making from the 6.7" iPhone 14 Plus that launches on October 7. If the claim were true, it could be due to a combination of factors like a big battery pack, the slightly lower pixel density, and a slow display that runs on just 60Hz refresh rate whereas the Pro models can be fired up to a 120Hz refresh.





Interestingly enough, though, according to Apple's own specifications, the iPhone 14 Pro Max only offers a 5% shorter audio playback endurance than the iPhone 14 Plus, yet has it significantly beat in the arguably more important numbers of streaming video playback (25% longer), or local video playback (12% longer).





Thus, we don't know what prompts Apple to list the iPhone 14 Plus as having "our longest battery life ever" given that its own numbers contradict this claim, but we'd wager to guess that it has something to do with marketing and upselling is new form factor of a big and "affordable" Plus phone.





Apple's claim doesn't make any sense from a physics perspective, too, as the iPhone 14 Pro Max's battery is a fraction of a percentage smaller than the Plus's one, and a puny 457 PPI vs 460 PPI display pixel density difference wouldn't bring such drastic differences in battery life.









The fact that Apple announced the highest ever peak brightness on a phone of 2000 nits for the iPhone 14 Pro models also infers that the phones boast a the latest OLED tech from Samsung, as the generational differences usually manifest precisely in higher brightness and lower power consumption, in addition to more granular refresh rate management. The fact that Apple announced the highest ever peak brightness on a phone of 2000 nits for the iPhone 14 Pro models also infers that the phones boast a the latest OLED tech from Samsung, as the generational differences usually manifest precisely in higher brightness and lower power consumption, in addition to more granular refresh rate management.









As if to confirm that speculation, Apple only gives longer battery life numbers for the iPhone 14 Plus against the 14 Pro Max ones when the display isn't in the picture, like during audio playback. We'll run our battery benchmarks on the two phones, but for now don't let Apple's advertising fool you - the iPhone 14 Pro Max would very likely have better battery life in everyday usage scenarios than the iPhone 14 Plus.





In any case, if you have been curious just how big the iPhone 14 series battery sizes are, we now have an answer that doesn't differ at all from the rumored capacities that have been bandied about for the last few months already.





Moreover, those numbers which are given in Wh over at Chemtrec, were later unearthed from the 3C certification database by Moreover, those numbers which are given in Wh over at Chemtrec, were later unearthed from the 3C certification database by MySmartPrice and there the regulatory agency lists the exact mAh breakdown of the iPhone 14 line battery packs.





iPhone 14 series battery capacities







As you can see, Apple bumped the As you can see, Apple bumped the iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 battery capacities by a little bit, but the average size grew by much more, as it no longer has the mini model in its 2022 roster, but rather the huge (for Apple) 4325mAh pack in the iPhone 14 Plus.





The rumors were thus right and Apple indeed increased the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max battery sizes, though where did the corresponding space increase inside came from remains to be seen when the phones get taken apart during the obligatory iPhone 14 teardown treatments.



