 US senators declare war on Apple's Lightning port, calling for one charger to rule them all - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

US senators declare war on Apple's Lightning port, calling for one charger to rule them all

Apple
US senators declare war on Apple's Lightning port, calling for one charger to rule them all
Well, here's something that should have happened a long, long time ago. Following the European Union's example from just last week, the US could make USB-C charging mandatory across the consumer electronics industry soon, at least if the Secretary of Commerce heeds the advice of a trio of Democratic senators.

While Ed Markey, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders make no direct mention of either USB-C or Lightning technology in their joint June 16 letter addressed to the "honorable" head of the US Department of Commerce, there's really no other "comprehensive strategy" that could possibly be adopted to tackle the lack of a "common US charging standard" than what the EU is looking to enforce by fall 2024.

The European Union's recently passed legislation is in fact directly referenced in the letter, with pretty much the same arguments invoked in favor of developing a similar law to be applied stateside. Of course, the US just so happens to be Apple's homeland and single biggest smartphone market, which means this proposal may well be met with a far higher degree of resistance at every level.

Perhaps in anticipation of such discussions and legislations, the Cupertino-based tech giant has long been working on ditching its universally reviled Lightning port. The newest iPad Air, Mini, and Pro editions all come with the same USB-C connectors as their Android-powered rivals, and if recent rumors are to be believed, the "standard" iPad should follow suit by the end of the year.

The same is extremely likely to happen with the iPhone 15 family in the fall of 2023, but because there are no guarantees yet, this new (and official) call for "uniform charging accessory standards" might not amount to much in the very near future.

Still, we can definitely see a more serious and public discussion than ever sparked by these three senators' letter on the consumer inconveniences and the proliferation of electronic waste generated by not having a single charger compatible with all your electronic devices. 

In case you're wondering, chargers alone are estimated to create over 11,000 (!!!) tons of e-waste annually around the world, and while outlawing Lightning ports and cables could aggravate that problem in the short run, its long-term impact will undoubtedly be very positive both from an ecological and even a financial perspective.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone supplier Pegatron focuses on expanding production out of China to Vietnam, India, and other countries
iPhone supplier Pegatron focuses on expanding production out of China to Vietnam, India, and other countries
Sennheiser teases its upcoming premium headphones, claiming impressive 60 hours of battery life
Sennheiser teases its upcoming premium headphones, claiming impressive 60 hours of battery life
Apple could introduce USB-C and other significant upgrades to its next entry-level iPad
Apple could introduce USB-C and other significant upgrades to its next entry-level iPad
YouTube adds new feature dubbed 'Corrections' to help creators fix mistakes
YouTube adds new feature dubbed 'Corrections' to help creators fix mistakes
What was your first time (connecting to a 5G signal) like?
What was your first time (connecting to a 5G signal) like?
The OnePlus 10/10T specs and new images leak: top display and processor, no Hasselblad camera
The OnePlus 10/10T specs and new images leak: top display and processor, no Hasselblad camera

Popular stories

Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users
Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users
T-Mobile goes above and beyond our expectations with killer new 'Un-carrier' move
T-Mobile goes above and beyond our expectations with killer new 'Un-carrier' move
Many new malicious Android apps crop up, delete them now before they steal your data and cash
Many new malicious Android apps crop up, delete them now before they steal your data and cash
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
Big Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 upgrade over Watch 4 confirmed by the FCC (update: not so fast)
Big Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 upgrade over Watch 4 confirmed by the FCC (update: not so fast)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless