 Apple could introduce USB-C and other significant upgrades to its next entry-level iPad - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Apple could introduce USB-C and other significant upgrades to its next entry-level iPad

Apple
Apple could introduce USB-C and other significant upgrades to its next entry-level iPad
The new 10th-generation entry-level iPad may receive a significant upgrade from the current 9th-gen. According to a new report from 9to5Mac, Apple may replace the Lightning connector on its budget tablet with a USB-C.

If the rumor is true, this is great news since the cheapest iPad is the only one left in the line-up that is still using the Lightning connector. Apple introduced USB-C to the iPad Pro in 2018, the iPad Air in 2020, and the iPad mini in 2021.

USB-C is much better than Apple's Lightning connector. It offers faster transfer speeds and is an industry standard connector, meaning you can easily connect your iPad to other accessories, including external hard drives, card readers, and even audio interfaces. In comparison, Apple's Lightning connector is based on USB 2.0, which is slower than USB-C, and can only connect to devices that support MFi Lightning. For devices with USB-C, it needs adapters.

Another rumored feature that the next-generation entry-level iPad could have is a larger and better screen. According to the report, the display could grow to a diagonal of up to 10.5 or even 10.9 inches. It is also stated that the 10th-gen iPad will have the exact same resolution as the display of the iPad Air.

Given how Apple insists on keeping the Retina screens of its iPads dialed to a pixel-per-inch density of exactly 264, having the same resolution means that the base iPad will have the exact same screen size as the iPad Air (2022) — 10.9 inches. At least that’s the conclusion we can make based on this 9to5Mac report.

The 10th-gen iPad may also come with the A14 Bionic chip, found in the iPad Air (2020), which, compared with the current A13 silicon, should increase performance by around 30%. Also, the next-gen iPad will probably support 5G and could have Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Currently, we don't know if Apple will change the design of the new 10th-gen iPad. Since it's the budget version, Apple has thus far kept the old-fashioned look, with the bezels and the home button. But, a larger and better screen with a different port suggests that Cupertino would also need a new, refreshed design for its next tablet, so we are really hoping to see that when Apple reveals its 10th-gen iPad.

As for the price, well, the LTE version of the 9th-gen started at $460, and the Wi-Fi-only model started at $329. We expect similar prices for the next-generation iPad as well.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Sennheiser teases its upcoming premium headphones, claiming impressive 60 hours of battery life
Sennheiser teases its upcoming premium headphones, claiming impressive 60 hours of battery life
YouTube adds new feature dubbed 'Corrections' to help creators fix mistakes
YouTube adds new feature dubbed 'Corrections' to help creators fix mistakes
What was your first time (connecting to a 5G signal) like?
What was your first time (connecting to a 5G signal) like?
The OnePlus 10/10T specs and new images leak: top display and processor, no Hasselblad camera
The OnePlus 10/10T specs and new images leak: top display and processor, no Hasselblad camera
Vote now: Do you answer calls from unknown numbers?
Vote now: Do you answer calls from unknown numbers?
Apple plans an Apple Watch challenge for the International Day of Yoga
Apple plans an Apple Watch challenge for the International Day of Yoga

Popular stories

Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
Here are Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 launch plans and colors
Here are Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 launch plans and colors
Samsung sued for using an algorithm that predicts remaining battery life on an Android phone
Samsung sued for using an algorithm that predicts remaining battery life on an Android phone
Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users
Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless