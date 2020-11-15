Get Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from AT&T

Samsung Exynos 2100 will 'certainly' outperform Snapdragon 875

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Nov 15, 2020, 3:26 PM
Samsung Exynos 2100 will 'certainly' outperform Snapdragon 875
Samsung recently unveiled the Exynos 1080 chipset. It's the South Korean giant's first SoC based on the 5nm process and it surely looks good for a mid-range chip on paper. Leaked benchmark results suggest that it is more powerful than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The real question is whether Samsung's upcoming high-end smartphone silicon, the Exynos 2100, would outperform the forthcoming Snapdragon 875, and it appears that the answer is yes.

Well-known leaker Ice Universe is quite confident that the Exynos 2100 will outdo the Snapdragon 875. Usually, American and Chinese variants of Samsung's flagship phones are powered by Qualcomm-made chips, and the rest of the markets, including Europe and the Middle East, get the homegrown Exynos SoC. 


Snapdragon-fueled smartphones are typically perceived to be more powerful, and there has been a growing call to equip all variants with Qualcomm's premium chips. That's presumably the reason why Samsung has decided to opt for Arm's designs instead of its custom CPUs.

The Exynos 2100 and the Snapdragon 875 are expected to have the same core configuration, and even if Samsung's chip fails to outperform the Snapdragon 875, it's almost a given that the difference between the two would not be as glaring as before. 

To recap, both chips will likely feature one Arm Cortex-X1 core, three Cortex-A78 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores.

The Exynos 2100 will probably have the Mali-G78 GPU, and the Snapdragon 875 will likely feature the Adreno 660 GPU. Although graphics performance will supposedly be comparable, Qualcomm will still likely maintain its lead in this department.

