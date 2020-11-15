Samsung Exynos 2100 will 'certainly' outperform Snapdragon 875
Well-known leaker Ice Universe is quite confident that the Exynos 2100 will outdo the Snapdragon 875. Usually, American and Chinese variants of Samsung's flagship phones are powered by Qualcomm-made chips, and the rest of the markets, including Europe and the Middle East, get the homegrown Exynos SoC.
It is almost certain that the Exynos 2100 CPU has more powerful performance than the Snapdragon 875, and European consumers finally laughed.— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 15, 2020
Snapdragon-fueled smartphones are typically perceived to be more powerful, and there has been a growing call to equip all variants with Qualcomm's premium chips. That's presumably the reason why Samsung has decided to opt for Arm's designs instead of its custom CPUs.
The Exynos 2100 and the Snapdragon 875 are expected to have the same core configuration, and even if Samsung's chip fails to outperform the Snapdragon 875, it's almost a given that the difference between the two would not be as glaring as before.
To recap, both chips will likely feature one Arm Cortex-X1 core, three Cortex-A78 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores.
The Exynos 2100 will probably have the Mali-G78 GPU, and the Snapdragon 875 will likely feature the Adreno 660 GPU. Although graphics performance will supposedly be comparable, Qualcomm will still likely maintain its lead in this department.