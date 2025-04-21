Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

This is why 171 iPhones never made it to the T-Mobile subscribers who ordered them

This might be a record, albeit not one to be proud of, but a man who worked for United Parcel Service (UPS) in Florida was arrested and accused of stealing 171 iPhones valued at more than $175,000. The accused, 27-year-old Carl Sykes, was arrested Thursday on a charge of grand theft cargo $50,000 or more. The crimes took place over a 90-day period during which the accused was stealing iPhone 16 units right out of their boxes.

UPS discovered that each iPhone 16 unit that had gone missing was supposed to be shipped to a T-Mobile customer and had been loaded onto the truck by Sykes. Investigators at first found that 130 iPhone units loaded onto the truck by Sykes did not make it to their their destinations. The valuation of the missing iPhones first came to $175,000. The number of stolen iPhone units was eventually revised higher to 175 handsets. Sykes eventually admitted to stealing the missing iPhones and selling them.

Here's an interesting story that you don't see everyday. An AT&T rep working at a store in Sandy Springs, Georgia was arrested after allowing $40,000 worth of iPhone units to be stolen from the store. On her personal Facebook page, Jennifer Connor called herself an inside sales rep for AT&T. She was arrested Wednesday after an investigation discovered that she was working with a pair of thieves while stealing iPhones from the very store she was working at.

And a frightening incident caught on video at a shopping mall in Adelaide, Australia showed a large number of tree martins crashing into windows at an Apple Store killing some of the birds and leaving others dazed. The birds were reportedly spooked by a falcon and flew right into he picture window of the store. The Apple Store plans to lower the internal lights and install a window film to prevent this from happening again.

Alan Friedman
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
