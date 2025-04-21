This is why 171 iPhones never made it to the T-Mobile subscribers who ordered them

HORRIFIC BIRD STRIKE INCIDENT IN ADELAIDE



Dozens of native tree martins crashed into Apple store windows in Adelaide, leaving some birds dead and others injured



The incident occurred after birds were spooked by a falcon and flew into large glass windows of the store… pic.twitter.com/vMkofwNQfg— Info Room (@InfoR00M) April 18, 2025

And a frightening incident caught on video at a shopping mall in Adelaide, Australia showed a large number of tree martins crashing into windows at an Apple Store killing some of the birds and leaving others dazed. The birds were reportedly spooked by a falcon and flew right into he picture window of the store. The Apple Store plans to lower the internal lights and install a window film to prevent this from happening again.