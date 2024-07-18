If your iPhone isn't running iOS 17.4 or later, you need to update it now to keep the cops out

While Apple never included it in the release notes for iOS 17 .4, this version of the iPhone's operating system included a way to block Cellebrite machines used by law enforcement to unlock iPhone handsets. The FBI and even local police have employed the Cellebrite device to gather evidence that was locked inside an iPhone. Apple and Cellebrite go back and forth with Apple blocking the Israeli-made machine and Cellebrite finding a way in.

















The Cellebrite machines override the technology used by Apple to limit the number of passcode attempts that can be tried before the data on an iPhone is erased. Even after this is done, using a brute force attack to figure out the passcode on an iPhone is a slow process. Using a six-digit passcode, there are 1,000,000 possible combinations and Cellebrite's brute force attack can enter a little over 100 passcodes a day. Cellebrite's Supersonic Brute Force service can run 40 times faster.











Before the machines resort to brute force, they use the phone owner's birthday, the birthdate of the device owner's significant other, and other important dates in the owner's life to try and open the phone. You might not want to base your passcodes on an important date in your life.



