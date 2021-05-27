$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Nokia Android

Nokia C20 Plus key specs leaked ahead of official reveal

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 27, 2021, 4:57 PM
Although IFA 2021 has been canceled due to health uncertainties, companies that usually attend the tech event will still unveil new products in the second half of the year. While Samsung is expected to introduce new flagships in August, HMD Global, the company behind the Nokia brand, might announce new smartphones even earlier.

One of the unannounced smartphones that will probably be introduced later this year is the Nokia C20 Plus, a phone that we've just learned will be equipped with a Unisoc processor. It's an unusual choice for the Finnish company, but not so strange if the phone will be exclusive to China.

Thanks to the listing on Geekbench (via NokiaMob), we also know the C20 Plus will pack 3GB RAM and that it runs Android 11. Based on these key specs, it's not hard to guess that Nokia C20 Plus is a rather entry-level than a mid-range phone.

Earlier this month, Nokibar leaked a couple of other details about the C20 Plus, such as the 5,000 mAh battery and the dual-camera setup on the back. The same source also claims the Nokia C20 Plus will be introduced alongside another device, the Nokia C20, but when exactly that will happen remains a mystery.

