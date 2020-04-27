Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between

Apple StudioPods should make their official debut at WWDC 2020 in early June. Shipments are rumored to begin in late summer with a starting price of $350.









Apple AirPods Lite

AirPods are already the best-selling wireless earphones on the planet but Apple reportedly wants to take their success to an entirely new level with a cheaper version tentatively dubbed AirPods Lite that may be priced at $129. The design and features remain a complete mystery at this stage, but you should be on the lookout for these earphones in May or at WWDC in June.





Apple iPhone 12 series

Apple is preparing to launch its biggest iPhone lineup ever later this year. It consists of two iPhone 12 devices and two iPhone 12 Pro models.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max





The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max should feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED displays respectively complete with slimmer bezels and a smaller notch; two things that have remained unchanged since the original iPhone X. Expect the new front panel layouts to be paired with a quad-camera system on the rear that houses upgraded wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto shooters in addition to a LiDAR Scanner that resembles the one included on the 2020 iPad Pro.





Other features will include the next-gen A14 Bionic chipset and 5G connectivity as standard. The iPhone 12 Pro duo will be announced in September or October and pricing is expected to start at either $999 or $1,049.

Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Mini

The cheaper iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini look set to sport 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch OLED displays rather than LCD alternatives like the iPhone 11. That means customers can expect slimmer bezels like the ones featured on the iPhone 11 Pro and, for the sake of uniformity, the aforementioned smaller notch.





Apple is planning an upgraded dual-camera system for the iPhone 12 models in addition to the high-end A14 Bionic and 5G support. These devices will be announced alongside the Pro models and should start at $699.









This should be coupled with a system-wide UI refresh, improvements to Siri, a faster chipset, and possibly underwater screen tech. More exciting, however, are the plans for a new Pulse Oximetry sensor that could enable mental health features such as panic attack detection in the future.





The Apple Watch Series 6 should go official alongside the iPhone 12 in the fall.





Apple iPad Air 4





The fourth-generation iPad Air should pair the 11-inch iPad Pro (2018) design with a series of hardware upgrades or downgrades, depending on how you look at things. Leading the way should be the A14 Bionic chipset alongside in-screen Touch ID rather than Face ID and a Lightning connector.





Support for the second-gen Apple Pencil is expected too in addition to a single rear camera. Because this is a cheaper tablet, though, the ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate tech will likely be replaced with a 60Hz alternative.

Apple iPad (2020)



The budget iPad only received an updated in September 2019 and the next refresh, as a result, should be quite minimal. The same 10.2-inch display paired with thick bezels and a Touch ID home button is currently expected alongside the faster A12 Bionic chipset.

Apple iPad Mini 6

Apple is understood to be working on a new iPad Mini complete with the next-gen A14 Bionic, but no other details are available yet.





The new iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Mini tablets are scheduled to arrive in September or October.





Apple AirPods X

As part of a long-term strategy to kill off the Beats brand, Apple is said to be developing a new pair of AirPods aimed at runners. These will offer a Beats X-like design paired with active noise cancellation and a $200 price tag. An announcement is expected in September or October.





Apple HomePod and HomePod Mini

The original HomePod was a massive failure and Apple now has a team focused on reviving its smart speaker lineup. The strategy includes an upgraded version of the original model and a smaller, cheaper device to take on Amazon and Google.





To differentiate itself from the competition, Apple is expected to focus on offering superior sound quality and Siri voice assistant support, the latter of which is being improved. Support for rival streaming services including Spotify, YouTube Music, and Pandora is planned too.





Both HomePods are likely going to make an appearance alongside the iPhone 12. Pricing for the standard version should start at $299, whereas the smaller one might cost $149.









Apple iPad Pro 5G

Despite refreshing the iPad Pro series in March, Apple is already developing an improved version of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that features 5G network connectivity and the unannounced A14X Bionic chipset.

A Mini-LED display that should enable deeper blacks, better contrast ratios, higher maximum brightness levels, and slimmer bezels has also been reported. The tablet was originally scheduled for late 2020 but is now expected to arrive in the first half of 2021, perhaps at WWDC in June.

Because the product is so far away, very few details are available at this stage. However, it's expected to be based on either the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus or 6.1-inch iPhone XR and feature the current-gen A13 Bionic. Pricing remains unconfirmed.





Apple AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2

To ensure AirPods and AirPods Pro remains competitive in the growing wireless earphones market, Apple is already in the early stages of preparing new versions of both. Per reports, AirPods 3 will debut in Q1 2021 and AirPods Pro 2 will follow in Q4 2021 or Q1 2022.

The designs are expected to remain largely unchanged but some internal upgrades are to be expected. Although not specified, a next-generation audio chip is very likely, as are improvements to Siri.

Apple was reportedly working on bringing health features to AirPods such as a heart rate monitor. Whether these will make the cut on AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro 2, however, remains to be seen.





Apple AR Headset





The user experience reportedly relies on QR codes, which trigger different experiences for the user. Some of these include experiences related to the Apple Watch, Mac Pro, Apple Store, Starbucks, random movie posters, and even a “crosswalk bowling game.”



Apple is developing an AR headset for release in either 2021 or 2022. Early prototypes work with an HTC Vive-like controller, which suggests the two companies may be working closely together on the headset.

The user experience reportedly relies on QR codes, which trigger different experiences for the user. Some of these include experiences related to the Apple Watch, Mac Pro, Apple Store, Starbucks, random movie posters, and even a "crosswalk bowling game."

To ensure the interface can be easily navigated, Apple is understood to be developing a series of virtual assistants. Examples include a digital dog that runs over to a restaurant to fetch the menu or a dolphin for AR navigation.




