Accessories Apple

Apple AirTags up for pre-order today

Preslav Kateliev
By Preslav Kateliev
Apr 23, 2021, 5:00 AM
Apple AirTags up for pre-order today
Apple’s AirTags certainly took their sweet time to arrive — we’ve been hearing about them since early last year. Well, they are finally ready to shine.

Today, at 5 AM PDT, you will be able to pre-order your own AirTag for the price of $29, or get a pack of 4 AirTags for $99. Shipping will start on the 30th of April.

Apple’s AirTags will let you track any valuables you attach them to — keys, wallet, bicycle, or luggage. They don’t have any holes or loops on them, like the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, so you will need to buy an AirTag accessory for that purpose.

Right now, Apple is offering a keyring and two types of loops. They kind of double the price of the AirTag, but it still keeps it competitive. “How come?” you might ask? Well, features-wise, the AirTags match the more expensive Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+. A SmartTag+ costs $50, an AirTag with a Polyurethane Loop will cost you $60.

How do Apple AirTags work?


Apple's AirTags are meant to help you track your valuables in case you lose them. You can attach them to pretty much anything — let's say your keychain as an example. If you happen to lose your keys somewhere, the AirTag will be able to hop on to the network of any other Apple devices in the vicinity. It sends an encrypted number and a location, nothing more — so nobody will even be the wiser that there's an AirTag around.

But your iPhone will get a notification that it has been found. When you are in Bluetooth range of your lost keys, you can use the Find My app to get a precise location thanks to Apple's U1 chip.



