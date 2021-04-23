Apple AirTags up for pre-order today

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

How do Apple AirTags work?





Apple's AirTags are meant to help you track your valuables in case you lose them. You can attach them to pretty much anything — let's say your keychain as an example. If you happen to lose your keys somewhere, the AirTag will be able to hop on to the network of any other Apple devices in the vicinity. It sends an encrypted number and a location, nothing more — so nobody will even be the wiser that there's an AirTag around.





But your iPhone will get a notification that it has been found. When you are in Bluetooth range of your lost keys, you can use the Find My app to get a precise location thanks to Apple's U1 chip.











