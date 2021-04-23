Apple AirTags up for pre-order today
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Today, at 5 AM PDT, you will be able to pre-order your own AirTag for the price of $29, or get a pack of 4 AirTags for $99. Shipping will start on the 30th of April.
Accessories
Apple’s AirTags will let you track any valuables you attach them to — keys, wallet, bicycle, or luggage. They don’t have any holes or loops on them, like the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, so you will need to buy an AirTag accessory for that purpose.
Right now, Apple is offering a keyring and two types of loops. They kind of double the price of the AirTag, but it still keeps it competitive. “How come?” you might ask? Well, features-wise, the AirTags match the more expensive Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+. A SmartTag+ costs $50, an AirTag with a Polyurethane Loop will cost you $60.
How do Apple AirTags work?
But your iPhone will get a notification that it has been found. When you are in Bluetooth range of your lost keys, you can use the Find My app to get a precise location thanks to Apple's U1 chip.