Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
UPDATE: Jon Prosser has revealed what appears to be the official layout of the iPhone 12 Pro notch. The updated story complete with extra images continues below:
We received word recently that Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup would feature a smaller notch. Now, after leaking the iPhone 12 Pro camera design, Twitter user @choco_bit and Jon Prosser are back with sketches that reveal the downsized notch. As per usual, however, do take everything below with your usual grain of salt.
Nothing major, but still a welcome change
The differences in size are far from anything drastic, as initially reported, but the changes are nevertheless still welcome and noticeable. Apple has been using the same notch since it introduced the iPhone X way back in 2017 and fans have been requesting a size reduction virtually every year since.
Despite all of the rumors, though, Apple doesn't seem to have reduced the size of its Face ID components. Whether that means there will be no upgrades to the system this rear remains to be seen, however.
Shrinking down the notch is a necessary step this year. That’s because Apple is planning to add a LiDAR Scanner to the back of the iPhone 12 Pro.
Adding extra rear sensors doesn’t usually cause any major issues, but Apple’s latest implementation forces it to move the ultra-wide-angle camera to the top-right corner of the camera module. This, in turn, would cause an overlap with the current-gen Face ID sensors, hence the changes.
The new notch resembles an early iPhone 11 prototype notch
Another possibility is that the upgraded notch and Face ID layout simply wasn’t ready for the iPhone 11 Pro, forcing the company to delay it by one year.
Expect widget support in iOS 14
Accompanying the revised iPhone display will, of course, be Apple's latest software – iOS 14. The company is believed the be focusing on performance improvements rather than adding new features this year, but that doesn't mean there won't be any new additions.
Potential examples include an Apple Music widget that allows users to play/pause and skip/shuffle music from the home screen. Currently, this is only possible from the lock screen, control center, and Apple Music app.
Another possibility includes a Calendar app that highlights your schedule for the day or week. That would stop users from having to open the app to check what's next in your day.
Of course, what Apple has planned for the final version will remain to be seen. But this is a feature that has been available on Android for years, so Apple will have to come up with something incredibly useful to really impress.