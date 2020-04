Apple is now rumored to delay the new "lite" version of AirPods Pro

We also reported on Apple preparing a more



Two weeks ago tech analyst Jon Prosser tweeted that Apple is working on over-ear headphones, codenamed "B515" (possibly "Beats 515") to be priced at $350, together with what he called AirPods X, codenamed "B517." Those may be marketed as sports and activity earbuds similar to the Beat X, and priced at $200. It's possible that they are indeed the rumored AirPods Pro Lite, though we can only speculate at this time.We also reported on Apple preparing a more affordable and smaller HomePod for release, which may also help increase the initially disappointing HomePod sales. This will add to the Cupertino company's recent trend of offering affordable versions of their products alongside with the flagships.

According to sources cited by DigiTimes , Apple may be delaying the launch of its new AirPods Pro to the second half of 2020, or sometime next year.A new, "lite" version of the AirPods Pro was last rumored to be unveiled next month, alongside a 13-inch MacBook Pro, though if the unconfirmed claims are correct, Apple may be shelving the cheaper AirPods Pro for a later date.The so-called AirPods Pro Lite have been reported on by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes for a few months now, with local supplier Universal Scientific Industrial (USI) reportedly trying to gain backend orders relating to the unconfirmed earbuds The AirPods Pro Lite are to be Apple's entry-level true wireless stereo headphones offering, with a speculated price of around $129, similar in idea to the new iPhone SE , being an identical in design, cheaper and downgraded version of a flagship Apple product.