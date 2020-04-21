Apple

Apple is now rumored to delay the new "lite" version of AirPods Pro

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 21, 2020, 4:26 AM
Apple is now rumored to delay the new &quot;lite&quot; version of AirPods Pro
According to sources cited by DigiTimes, Apple may be delaying the launch of its new AirPods Pro to the second half of 2020, or sometime next year.

A new, "lite" version of the AirPods Pro was last rumored to be unveiled next month, alongside a 13-inch MacBook Pro, though if the unconfirmed claims are correct, Apple may be shelving the cheaper AirPods Pro for a later date.

The so-called AirPods Pro Lite have been reported on by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes for a few months now, with local supplier Universal Scientific Industrial (USI) reportedly trying to gain backend orders relating to the unconfirmed earbuds.

The AirPods Pro Lite are to be Apple's entry-level true wireless stereo headphones offering, with a speculated price of around $129, similar in idea to the new iPhone SE, being an identical in design, cheaper and downgraded version of a flagship Apple product.

Two weeks ago tech analyst Jon Prosser tweeted that Apple is working on over-ear headphones, codenamed "B515" (possibly "Beats 515") to be priced at $350, together with what he called AirPods X, codenamed "B517." Those may be marketed as sports and activity earbuds similar to the Beat X, and priced at $200. It's possible that they are indeed the rumored AirPods Pro Lite, though we can only speculate at this time.

We also reported on Apple preparing a more affordable and smaller HomePod for release, which may also help increase the initially disappointing HomePod sales. This will add to the Cupertino company's recent trend of offering affordable versions of their products alongside with the flagships.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra official cases review
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra official cases review
Strong demand for the second-gen Apple iPhone SE pushes some shipping dates back to May 13th
Strong demand for the second-gen Apple iPhone SE pushes some shipping dates back to May 13th
Apple's new iPhone SE is up for pre-order: here's where and the best deals available today
Apple's new iPhone SE is up for pre-order: here's where and the best deals available today

Popular stories

Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless