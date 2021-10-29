Unpopular opinion: We need a portless iPhone 14

One UI 4 beta with Android 12 arrives to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: price, deals, and where to buy

Apple surpasses Xiaomi and becomes the second biggest phone manufacturer, catching up with Samsung

Check out this video of the full Google Play Store running on Windows 11

Instagram’s CEO is still pushing for a kids' version of the app

Evidence emerges about the next Tensor chip and Pixel 5-like new device