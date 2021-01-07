Unlocked version of Verizon's exclusive white Google Pixel 4a 5G launches in January
B&H Video has already listed the unlocked Pixel 4a 5G in white, but pre-orders won't start until later this month. In fact, Google confirmed to The Verge that this specific Pixel 4a 5G variant will start shipping on January 28, so customers will have to wait a few more weeks until the phone pops up at retail stores.
Currently, the Pixel 4a 5G is available in three different versions. The cheapest one, the regular Pixel 4a costs $350 and comes in black and blue colors. The unlocked Pixel 4a 5G model costs $500 and is available in black and, soon, white. Finally, Verizon's Pixel 4a 5G UW still sells for $600 and customers can choose between black and white colors.