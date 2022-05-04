Best Tesco Mobile phone deals in May 2022

Jump to:

Best Tesco Mobile phone deals right now

Best Tesco Mobile Samsung Galaxy deals





Tesco Mobile Galaxy S22 Ultra prices stay fixed offer. Tesco Mobile currently has an awesome offer for the Galaxy S22 Ultra: as you may know, many carriers raise prices over time, but Tesco Mobile vouches it won't do the same and the prices remain frozen... just like their peas (yes, that's what Tesco Mobile says). Additionally, for an extra £10 (over the 25GB Data plan), you can get the Unlimited data plan for just £30 a month!





Tesco Mobile Galaxy S22 prices stay fixed offer. Tesco Mobile has the same offer as the one above for the smallest brother in the Galaxy S22 family, the Galaxy S22. Right now, you can get this phone on a monthly payment and Tesco Mobile promises no price hikes (unlike other carriers). Here, the contract is again for 36 months, with £0 upfront cost! Of course, you can choose your own data plan that will fit your needs as well.





Tesco Mobile Galaxy S21 FE + Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: free Disney+ for 6 months deal. Here we have a bundle with the powerful Galaxy S21 FE and Samsung's newest earbuds. Tesco Mobile is offering free 6-months Disney+, as well as fixed prices with no price hikes. Additionally, if you decide to go for the 25GB data plan, you get additional 13GB (over the 12GB data plan) for an additional £2.50 a month, which is pretty much a bargain on its own.





Tesco Mobile Galaxy S21 FE trade-in offer + 6 months Disney+ deal . Tesco Mobile is offering a trade-in discount right now for the Galaxy S21 FE, as well as a free 6-month subscription of Disney+. For the trade-in, you can get up to £200 off for your previous smartphone (keep in mind that the condition of the phone will matter in the amount of trade-in money you get). Tesco Mobile's no price hike promise is here as well.





Tesco Mobile Galaxy A53 Clubcard prices and no price hikes. Tesco Mobile is offering the newest mid-ranger by Samsung, the Galaxy A53, with a Clubcard discount. This is, if you have a Tesco Clubcard (or you get one), you get to enjoy lower prices on select tariffs for this phone (the tariffs where this applies are the 25GB Data and Unlimited data plans). This way, existing and new customers on the carrier can save more. Here again, no price hikes are promised by the carrier.





Tesco Mobile Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 trade-in offer: save up to £250. If you've set your eyes on the newest clamshell foldable from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Tesco Mobile has a great trade-in offer for you right now. You can get £250 with trading in your smartphone for the Z Flip 3. But that's not all: additionally, if you have a Clubcard, you get lower prices for the 25GB and the Unlimited data plans. Tesco Mobile promises no price hikes here as well.





Tesco Mobile Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 trade-in offer: save up to £250. The same trade-in offer from above is present for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well at Tesco Mobile. Additionally, the no price hikes offer is also here, so if you've set your eyes on the foldable phone, this may be a great opportunity to get it.





Tesco Mobile Galaxy A22 5G save £15; £10 off when bought with top-up voucher. Tesco Mobile currently has a £15 discount on this phone if you get it on pay as you go between 28/04/2022 and 25/05/2022. Additionally, if you buy an online voucher with the Galaxy A22, Tesco Mobile will give you £10 off. And yes, fixed prices offer is here as well, as is the case with all the offers we list here.





Best Tesco Mobile iPhone deals



Tesco Mobile has similar offers for you if you're an Apple fan, gearing up for your next iPhone upgrade. Let's check out the best Tesco Mobile offers on iPhones live right now.





Tesco Mobile iPhone 13 - 3 months Apple TV+ for free + prices stay fixed offer. Currently, Tesco Mobile is offering three months for free of Apple TV+ subscription with the purchase of the iPhone 13. Keep in mind that if you don't cancel your trial, the subscription will be £4.99/month after the three months free. Additionally, the offer for no price hikes is here as well, so you will be safe that there won't be any unpleasant surprises.

Tesco Mobile iPhone 13 Pro - 3 months Apple TV+ for free, prices stay fixed offer. The same offer as the above is present for the camera beast iPhone 13 Pro. Additionally, you can get an additional 13GB of data (over the 12GB data plan) for an additional £2.50 for the 25GB Data plan. Yes, more than double, and you will pay £20 a month.





Tesco Mobile iPhone 13 mini - Clubcard prices, save £10 when bought with top-up, 3 months Apple TV+. Tesco Mobile seems to be loving the potential adopters of the iPhone 13 mini and currently has three offers on the compact handset. The phone is available with lower prices with Clubcard (the tariffs this applies to are the 25GB one and the Unlimted data one). On top of that, you get 3 months of Apple TV+ for free to enjoy all those original Apple TV shows, and you can save £10 when you buy a voucher as well. And yes, no price hikes.







Tesco Mobile iPhone SE 3 + AirPods - 3 months Apple TV+ for free, prices stay fixed offer. For the bundle of the new budget-friendly iPhone SE 3rd generation + Apple AirPods, Tesco Mobile now offers you three months free trial of Apple TV+, and gives you the promise of no price hikes (unlike many other carriers) so you rest assured and plan ahead your expenses with no sudden surprises on that end.





Tesco Mobile iPhone 12 + AirPods Pro bundle - 3 months Apple TV+ for free. Tesco Mobile is also offering the iPhone 12 with the AirPods Pro bundle with the same 3 month Apple TV+ for free deal, which will ensure you're having a great Apple experience. Additionally, again, prices remain frozen here. As for the plans, the plan that can help you get the most for the least money is again the 25GB plan, with which you get additional 13GB (over the 12GB plan) for a just an additional £2.50 a month.





Tesco Mobile iPhone 11 - 3 Months Apple TV+ for free . If you chose to go for the iPhone 11, Tesco Mobile is offering again for you to benefit from the Apple TV+ for free for 3 months trial. Prices stay fixed here as well. In terms of the best plan you can pick with your new iPhone 11, the carrier is offering double the data over the 6GB data plan for an extra £2.50 a month for the 12GB data plan. In our opinion, a very good offer.





Best Tesco Mobile Motorola deals



On the Motorola front, Tesco Mobile greets you with some generous offers as well. And, of course, as you probably know so far, Tesco Mobile's prices are frozen, so no price hikes unlike many other carriers here. Now, let's see what the carrier offers for Motorola lovers.





Tesco Mobile Motorola Edge 20 Clubcard prices offer. Here, for Tesco Mobile customers who have a Clubcard (you can purchase one even if you don't have one), the service provider offers lower prices for select plans for the Moto Edge 20. The plans that are eligible for this offer are the 25GB data plan and the Unlimited data plan. On top of that, the Unlimited plan is on a bargain right now: you can get it for extra £6 a month (over the 25GB plan), so you can browse the internet everywhere and not worry you will run out of mobile data.





Tesco Mobile Motorola Moto G22 Clubcard prices offer. Here again, the deal is as awesome as the one above. Pretty much, Tesco Mobile is offering its loyal customers that have a Clubcard lower prices for the Moto G22. For this phone, the Clubcard offers are available for the 6GB, 12GB and 25GB data plans. If you don't have a Clubcard yet, worry not - it's free and you can get one by registering for a Clubcard with Tesco Mobile.





Best Tesco Mobile Oppo deals





Oppo has been gaining popularity recently, and Tesco Mobile also offers a couple of Oppo phones with deals right now. Let's check out what those are.







Tesco Mobile Oppo A94 prices stay fixed offer. The carrier is currently offering this ultra-thin 5G-enabled phone with the no price hikes promise right now. Additionally, the phone is available as Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go plans.





Tesco Mobile Oppo Find X3 Neo prices stay fixed offer + save £10 when you buy top-up voucher . The same offer is present here for the flagship-grade-camera rocking Oppo Find X3 Neo. The carrier promises no price hikes (unlike many other service providers) for this phone, as well as Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go plans. On top of that, you can save £10 if you buy this phone and also buy a top-up voucher for Tesco Mobile.





Are Tesco Mobile deals worth it?

Tesco Mobile is actually the first retailer that has decided to jump into the mobile service providing, and has managed to earn itself the respect of its customers when it comes to choice and customer service. As you can see above, the carrier offers a wide variety of deals across the most premium handsets, as well as more affordable and budget-friendly devices, as well as bundles to complete your mobile ecosystem. The deals it offers are worth it for many reasons, and on top of that, the service provider often has more than one deal on a device that you can benefit from.

Additionally, Tesco Mobile offers Clubcard prices for some of the phones in its portfolio which can get the deals even more irresistible. Pretty much, that's one of the carriers that offers quite a wide variety of generous deals, and if you're looking to save some money, we would definitely recommend checking out Tesco Mobile.



Can I keep my number if I switch to Tesco Mobile?



Yes. In order to keep your current number and switch to Tesco Mobile, you will need to get your PAC code. Before you switch, text PAC to 65075 for free from your old phone, using your old SIM Card. You will get your PAC code within 60 seconds as a text message, and it will remain valid over the next 30 days. Then, you need to port your phone number to Tesco Mobile.







To port your number to Tesco Mobile, you can text PORT to 23424 for free from your new SIM (when it arrives). If you don't want to wait for your new SIM to port your number, you can also give your PAC code when Tesco Mobile is processing your order. Switching your number to Tesco Mobile will be done as quickly as possible, but keep in mind that the process may sometimes take up to 5 days to be completed.







How easy is it to switch to Tesco Mobile?



It is quite easy to switch to Tesco Mobile. If you want to keep your current number and use it with your new SIM, you need to follow the procedure above and get your PAC number. If you prefer to ditch your old number and get a new one, you will need a STAC code.







To get your STAC code, you can text STAC to 75075 for free from your old phone, before you switch. Within the next 60 seconds, you will receive a text message with your STAC code, and it will be valid for 30 days. You then need to give your STAC code to Tesco Mobile so the carrier can move your connection. And that's it!





