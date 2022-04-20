Best O2 phone deals in April 2022

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

O2 is one of the four main UK carriers, and sits comfortably in the middle when it comes to phone prices and plan prices offered from service providers. As you may probably know, phones in the UK (and pretty much, everywhere) are getting more expensive than ever, and because of that, finding a good deal with your network provider is crucial.











O2 phone deals right now





Best O2 iPhone deals

O2 iPhone 12 deal - get free Disney+ . With this offer, you can get 6 months of Apple Music for free on the Plus plan with the carrier. Additionally, you can choose to have Disney+ for free for 6 months (or depending on your plan, for less). This offer for the iPhone 12 necessitates you redeem your code on the O2 website, and after the free period ends, you will be charged the standard price of the subscriptions you have chosen to add. On top of that, if you have a phone to trade-in, you can get a discount that's applied in bill credits.









O2 iPhone 13 Pro Max deal - get free Disney+. This O2 offer is linked with the Unlimited Data plan with the carrier. With it, you get the iPhone 13 Pro Max with 0% APR, again Disney+ for free for six months (as the offer above). Additionally, you can save on average £100 with the carrier's Multisave option. And let's not forget trade-in: if you have a phone to trade-in with the carrier, you can get a discount based on the model and its condition, applied in bill credits.





iPhone 11 with free Disney+ (for 6 months) at O2 deal. The carrier also has an offer on the more budget-friendly iPhone 11. If you decide to go for the 100GB Data plan, you can get this iPhone with a free 6-month Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video subscription. Additionally, you can save on average £100 with the carrier's Multisave option, and here again, you have the option to trade in your old phone with the carrier for extra discount, that you will receive in bill credits.





Best O2 Samsung Galaxy deals

Samsung's hottest models out there right now are the Galaxy S22 series, as well as the foldable phones Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. And O2 has great deals on those hot Samsung phones. Here's what we got in terms of Samsung Galaxy offers at O2. Additionally, the carrier has an offer on the slightly-older Galaxy S21 models too.







O2 Galaxy S22 Ultra deal get an extra £150 (with trade-in ). This deal helps you get an extra £150 if you trade-in your old phone and get the Galaxy S22 Ultra with a monthly plan. The trade-in deal applies to the 5GB Data, 50GB Data, and Unlimited Data plans with the carrier. With O2's top pick plan, the 50GB Data one, you can also get 12 months of Disney+ or 6 months of another subscription the carrier offers as an extra.









O2 Galaxy S22 deal get extra £100 (with trade-in) . O2 gives you the option to get an extra £100 when you trade in your device with the carrier for the Galaxy S22. This offer is available across the 50GB, 75GB, and Unlimited Data plans that the carrier offers. Keep in mind that this deal expires on July 6, and although you still have time to make your decision, the offer won't last forever. You can also choose to have 12 months Disney+ for free, or 6 months for free of another extra, if you don't want to get the Disney+ subscription.









O2 Galaxy S22 Plus deal with a free Samsung Chromebook. With this offer, you can claim a free Samsung Chromebook with the purchase of the Galaxy S22 Plus. On top of that, you can also benefit from the trade-in offer present with the Galaxy S22 as well, which means you can get an extra £100 with an eligible trade-in with the carrier. Other benefits include 12 months of Disney+ for free or 6 months of another subscription as an extra for free. The Chromebook gift offer expires on May 4.









O2 Galaxy A53 with free Samsung Galaxy Buds Live gift. For the new addition to Samsung's mid-range lineup, the Galaxy A53, O2 has a sweet deal in the form of a free Galaxy Buds Live earbuds set. You need to pick a monthly plan to benefit from this offer. Keep in mind that the gift deal expires on April 26, so you might want to hurry if you're interested in the Buds. Additionally, there's a trade-in option available as well.









O2 Galaxy A52s with free Samsung Galaxy Buds Live gift. The same gift as the mentioned above is present here if you chose to go for the Galaxy A52s. You can also save some money by trading in your old eligible smartphone.









Best Sony Xperia deals at O2





Sony Xperia phones also have some quite good deals on O2. As usual, the deals here are all tied to a plan with the carrier on monthly installments. Let's check what we have on Sony Xperia O2 deals live right now.







Sony Xperia 1 III deal at O2 - save £150; £200 with trade-in . This deal help you save £150 on this phone, and this offer does not require a trade-in device. However, if you do have a trade-in phone and wish to trade it, you can save an extra £200 on the Sony Xperia 1 III. Both of these offers expire on July 6. Of course, as with any offer, these are related to a monthly plan. You can check all the conditions of the deal on O2's website.









Sony Xperia PRO-I O2 deal - save £100, £200 with trade-in. With this O2 deal, you can save £100 even without trade-in. With trade-in, this offer gets even better and you can save an extra £200. The offer is available across all the pre-built data plans that the carrier offers. Both discounts end on July 6, so keep that in mind when planning your phone purchase.





Best Google Pixel deals at O2







Currently, both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are discounted during O2's Easter Sale, and it ends today. If you hurry, you can get one of the latest Google Pixel phones with a notable discount from the carrier.





O2 Pixel 6 deal save £100 discount Easter sale (ends today) . You can benefit from the Easter sale with a £100 discount off the upfront cost, this can be done using the code 100EASTER. On the other hand, O2 has another offer on the Pixel 6, and you can get a free gift of the Pixel Buds A series and Nest hub. The free gift offer expires on May 4.









Pixel 6 Pro deal at O2 £100 discount Easter sale (ends today). Here, the deal is the same with the Pixel 6. Basically, until May 4, O2 gives you free Galaxy Buds A and Nest hub with the purchase of a phone from the Pixel 6 series. By the way, the Easter Sale is still running, with it you can get a £100 discount off the upfront cost by using the code 100EASTER.





Best O2 Motorola deals





On the Motorola phones front, O2 has the same Easter Sale running today for the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. On the other hand, the carrier offers Disney+ for free for several months with eligible plans. See below for details.







Motorola Edge 20 Pro at O2 deal save £150 Easter Sale (ends today) . The Moto Edge 20 Pro is now available with the Easter Sale, which will end today. If you hurry though, you can save £150 with the code 150EASTER. Apart from this deal, you can get benefits such as free Disney+ or Amazon Prime Day subscriptions for a few months, depending on the data plan you decide to go for. The maximum free subscription for Disney+ is 6 months, and it is available for the Unlimited Data plan and the Plus Plan. As usual, you can see all the terms and conditions on the O2 website or via the link below.









Best Oppo deals at O2

O2 has good deals on Oppo phones as well, and recently, Oppo phones have been gaining popularity. Here's the Oppo deals that are currently live on the carrier.



Oppo Find X5 Lite O2 deal - gain extra £100 with trade-in . Until July 6, you can get the Oppo Find X5 Lite and gain extra £100 with eligible trade-in device. This offer is available for all the data plans that O2 currently offers, you only need to have an eligible phone to trade in with the carrier. Additionally, the Disney+ subscription for free (duration depends on your chosen plan) is also present here in this deal.

Oppo Find X5 Lite Extra £100 when you trade in your device; £10.00 UPFRONT £23.37 MONTHLY with 2GB Data plan £23 37 /mo Buy at O2

Oppo Find X3 Pro deal at O2 - save £100 . Right now, you can save £100 on the Oppo Find X3 Pro, and you don't need to have an eligible trade-in to benefit from this offer. However, the deal is up until stocks last, so keep that in mind if you're interested in this deal. Additionally, you get the extra Disney+ subscription (duration of the free trial depends on what plan you choose, as all the other offers of this type from O2). As usual, you can customize your own plan here as well.

Oppo Find X3 Pro Save £100. While stock lasts; £30.00 UPFRONT £40.23 MONTHLY with 10GB Data plan £40 23 /mo Buy at O2





Are O2 phone deals worth it?

As one of the four main service providers, O2's deals are relatively good and generally, the mobile network offers good prices. Recently, O2 phone deals have had some of the best prices around, and if you're looking to save, you can safely take a look at the carrier. On top of that, the carrier offers customizable phone deals and plans, so you can customize your plan and get just what you need for the right prices.

But that's not all. O2 also offers a lot of Extras with your plan, and as you can see above, all the deals we listed in this article have the Disney+ subscription (its duration depends on the plan you pick, of course). The carrier also offers other perks such as free gifts with your phone purchase. With all this being said, we would say that O2 deals are quite worth it, especially if we're talking about free gifts and customizable mobile phone plans.



Is O2 a reliable network?



If you're looking for a reliable network, O2 is definitely a good choice. In fact, the carrier earned the title "'UK's Best Network for Coverage" from the Uswitch Broadband and Mobile awards for four consecutive years (2018-2021). In case you're curious, the winner was selected by customers' feedback on how reliable a service provider's network is. On top of that, the Global Wireless Solutions (GWS), a leading independent network benchmarking organization, has awarded O2 with the Most Reliable Network title for 2018 to 2021 as well.



According to MoneySuperMarket , O2's coverage is indeed up there with the best networks in the UK for 2022. More specifically, O2 covers 99% of the UK population with its 4G, 3G, and 2G networks, and its 5G coverage is ever so expanding as we speak. So far, the mobile network's 4G coverage is available for 84% of the UK.



That's where we come in. In this article, we have scrutinized the world of O2 deals on phones in the UK and we have picked the best ones for you. This way, you can safely make your buying decision without worrying you'll lose an arm and a leg to get the newest iPhone or Samsung Galaxy right now.That being said, let's jump straight into our list with the best O2 offers on phones live right now.We know iPhones, especially the newest models out there, can get pretty expensive, but O2 has several quite good deals on iPhones live right now. Additionally, we'll include here older iPhone models if they are on sale at the carrier, in case you're looking for an entry-level iPhone.