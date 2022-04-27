Best Vodafone phone deals in April 2022





Most of Vodafone's deals, are — of course — linked to signing up for a mobile service for 24 months. You can choose a 1-year option, yes, but your choices in plans will be severely limited, and there aren't many benefits that go with those.





So, let's take a look.





Most of Vodafone's deals involve a price reduction in service bills, however, it's worth noting that all Vodafone phone plans come with 2 years of device warranty and a 3-year coverage for free battery replacement, if battery health drops below a certain percentage. These benefits come at no extra cost and are not tied to a timed promotion right now. That said:





Best Vodafone iPhone deals





Right now, Vodafone does not have a running promotion for iPhones. However, if you do get an iPhone on a plan, you still get the benefits of 2-year device warranty and 3-year battery refresh option. In comparison, if you buy an iPhone from Apple, you only get a 1-year device warranty unless you pay £189 extra for 24 months of AppleCare+.





iPhone on Vodafone: grabbing an iPhone 13 Pro on any of Vodafone's Airtime plans nets you the Device Care extra (£189 worth), plus you can bundle it with a £3.50 smartwatch plan (typically £7 when purchased alone), so you can hook up your cellular Apple Watch to Vodafone's network as well.









Best Vodafone Samsung Galaxy deals





With a wide range of Galaxy phones, spanning multiple price tiers, it's much more probable to find different deals and offers on them as the months roll on. And, indeed, these are the current Samsung Galaxy deals at Vodafone:





Galaxy S22 Ultra with 6 months of Disney+. While no direct discount for the S22 Ultra is available right now, you do get 6 months of Disney+ if you buy one from Vodafone right now. That's £48 in savings over the next 6 months, which admittedly isn't amazing, but it's pretty good if you are already a House of Mouse subscriber.







Galaxy S22 save £96 on service plan, 6 months of Disney+. Out of the current S22 series, only the Galaxy S22 gets a deal as of right now. That is in the form of monthly bill discounts — if you sign on for a 24-month Airtime plan with 25 GB of data, you get it for a special monthly fee of £17. That's £4 less than its usual price of £21, so you save a total of £96 over the course of your two-year contract.







Galaxy Z Flip 3 save save £48 on service plan, 6 months of Disney+. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is highly successful thanks to its refined folding body that, for the first time, added dust- and water-resistance to the foldable form factor. Vodafone is currently offering it with a service plan discount — if you pick the Unlimited Max plan, you save £2 per month, or £48 in total.







Samsung Galaxy S21 FE save £144 on 6 GB plan, 6 months of Disney+. Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE may carry the name of last year's flagships, but was actually released in early 2022. It's a more affordable form of Samsung's best-selling phones, which makes a couple of compromises but holds strong where it counts — excellent screen, good camera, fluid performance. If you grab it with the 6 GB Airtime plan right now, the mobile service will cost you £14 — that's £6 less than regular pricing, giving you a total of £144 in savings over 24 months.







Samsung Galaxy A53 save £168 on 2 GB plan, 6 months of Disney+. The Galaxy A53 is an excellent midrange phone — with a beautiful, high-refresh rate screen, a robust camera, and good battery life, many won't miss the bells and whistles of the more expensive Samsung phones. Right now, there's a promo if you get the 2 GB Airtime plan with the phone — the mobile subscription will cost you £10 per month, which is £7 less than usual, and amounts to £168 in savings over a 2-year contract.







Best Vodafone Motorola deals





Motorola holds a special place in each smartphone fans' thanks to their no-nonsense approach to building a sturdy and reliable smartphone and pricing it aggressively. Well, there's also the reborn Motorola Razr, which is now a full-fledged foldable smartphone, but brings back the nostalgia vibes with a classic shape and footprint.





Moto Edge 20 Pro save £144 on 6 GB plan. The Moto Edge 20 Pro is an excellent phone, we felt, with a great camera, pretty screen, good performance, and an elegant design. Its video recording and speaker quality are lagging behind the competition, but it does make up for that with a very fair price. If you grab it with the 6 GB Airtime plan right now, the mobile service will cost you £14 — that's £6 less than regular pricing, giving you a total of £144 in savings over 24 months.









Moto Razr 5G was £1057 now £733 save £324. You can now grab the foldable Razr at a discounted price from Vodafone. No price drops for service plans, but the phone discount is pretty meaty in its own right.







Best Vodafone Sony deals





Sony's smartphones still have their unique style and a dash of experimental quirks that set them apart from the competition. They are usually pricey, though, so it's nice to find some kind of a deal on one before taking the plunge.





Sony Xperia 5 III GIFT noise-cancelling headphones (£129 value). Save £144 on 6 GB plan. The Sony Xperia 5 III is a great choice for those that are looking for a decked-out, modern Android smartphone that's more on the compact side. Right now, Vodafone is handing out free over-ear Sony headphones with each Xperia 5 III — the particular headphone model is Sony WH-H910N, a part of the well-liked h.ear product line. Also, if you get a 6 GB Airtine plan with your new Xperia 5 III, it will be reduced to £14 per month, from £20, which adds another £144 in savings over the 2-year period.



Best Vodafone Xiaomi deals





Xiaomi has made waves throughout the European markets with a mix of readlly good budget devices and really solid premium offerings. Their top-tier phones usually come in sweet bundles that let you try out the Xiaomi ecosystem and increase the package value. This is what we can see at Vodafone right now:





Xiaomi 12 Pro bundled with Xiaomi Watch S1 (£199 value). While there's no direct discount currently active for Xiaomi's latest flagship, you can get it bundled with a smartwatch. Go deep in the Xiaomi mobile system with one fell swoop!







Xiaomi 12 with smart home bundle (£164.96 value). Grab the non-pro Xiaomi 12 and claim two smart home cameras, a smart speaker, and a smart clock. If you've been thinking about dipping your toes in the modern home concepts, this should give you a good kickoff point!

Are Vodafone phone deals worth it?





Most of the time, there isn't a massive bargain to be excited for, but every now and again, Vodafone will have a significant price drop for one device or the other. Either that, or a bundle offer where you can get a nice gift to go with your phone. Pair that with Vodafone's 2-year Total Care Warranty and 3-year Battery Refresh promise, and you have some good reasons to watch out for deals coming from Vodafone.





Can I keep my number if I switch to Vodafone?





Yes, you can. It's not a huge ordeal, too, though it does require you to take some steps — you need to call up your old cell line provider and ask for your PAC number. Then, you can register as a Vodafone customer — you can do that completely online — and enter your PAC number when prompted. Of course, at any point, you can just call up Vodafone support to get help, if you are feeling overwhelmed.





How easy is it to switch to Vodafone?





Pretty easy, really, you can even do it entirely by yourself online, via text, or by visiting the local Vodafone store. Businesses like new clients, after all, so Vodafone has made it extremely easy for you to sign up for their service.





How good is Vodafone 5G coverage?





Vodafone already has pretty solid 4G coverage, throwing a net over 99% of the UK. This is important, as phones still very often rely on 4G, no matter what carrier you are on. That said, Vodafone has been hard at work, rolling out more and more 5G upgrades over its network. As of 2022, Vodafone has rolled out 5G to 47 of the 120 major towns and cities in the UK, which puts it in last place out of the 4 biggest carriers in the country.





O2 has 5G in 75 locations

has 5G in 75 locations Three has 5G in 85 locations

has 5G in 85 locations EE has 5G in 82 locations

has 5G in 82 locations Vodafone has 5G in 47 locations

















Being the third largest carrier in the UK, Vodafone has won its loyal customers through a mixture of useful plan benefits and extras, as well as flexible phone financing options. Of course, the provider also has a lot of deals, that get constantly refreshed, to entice newcomers.