Best Virgin phone deals in May 2022

Get the Apple iPhone 13 Pro for £34 per month, including a 30GB data plan half price. Right now Virgin is offering Apple's newest iPhone 13 Pro model, with 128GB of storage, along with a 30GB mobile data plan (which is half price for the first 6 months) for a total of £36 per month. You can, of course, raise the mobile data plan to up to 100GB or unlimited, which would increase the cost of this offer.

Buy the Apple iPhone 13 for as low as £29 per month, with half price on a 30GB data plan for the first 6 months. If you're looking for an affordable way to get Apple's newest base flagship – the iPhone 13 can be yours starting at £29 per month (36 months) or around £42 for 12 months. This deal, on top of the smartphone itself, includes a discounted 30GB mobile data plan – half price, for the first six months.

Get the iPhone 13 along with an Apple Watch Series 3 for £34.50 a month. If you're looking to gear up with Apple tech, this deal offers you the Cupertino company's newest iPhone, and an Apple smartwatch for £34.50.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and save £108. Samsung's affordable 5G mid-ranger can be yours for even less through this offer – just £15.50 per month. This great deal again comes with a 2GB data plan, although you can go higher if you need to.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with free Buds 2 wireless earbuds for £43.50 a month. This Virgin offer gets you Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone, bundled with the Korean company's Buds 2 true wireless earbuds at no extra cost. You can also get £200 extra cashback when you trade in your old smartphone to make this offer even better.

If you're based in the United Kingdom and are looking for some good smartphone deals – you've come to the right place. Here we'll continuously add and update the best phone deals available from one of the UK's biggest mobile providers – Virgin Mobile.