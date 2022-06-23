 Ability to edit and unsend iMessages won't work with older iOS versions - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Ability to edit and unsend iMessages won't work with older iOS versions

iOS Android Software updates
@wolfcallsputs
Ability to edit and unsend iMessages won't work with older iOS versions
There are two new features for iOS 16 that are eagerly awaited by iPhone users. One allows them to edit a sent iMessage even if the error in the message wasn't discovered until after the post was already received by the recipient. Also, complete messages can be unsent making them disappear from the inbox of the recipient's iMessage app. It's as thpugh they never happened.

As noted by 9to5Mac, the edits have no impact when used on iPhone models powered by older versions of the software such as iOS 15. But that changed with Wednesday's update to the iOS 16.2 beta. The Verge states that if someone who has installed the second beta update of iOS 16 on his iPhone tries to edit an iMessage on a device running an older version of the software, the edited message will appear as a second text preceded by the words, "Edited to."

Those who have already installed an iOS 16 beta version on their Apple devices can edit and unsend iMessages simply by long-pressing a message in the app. However, these options are only available for 15 minutes after the message has been sent. After time expires, you can no longer edit or delete that message.

The first public beta of iOS 16 is expected to be released in July with the final stable version of the operating system set for a fall launch. Certain recipients of iMessage posts could find themselves on the receiving end of multiple messages. Keep in mind that the ability to unsend and edit messages will only be available to those having an iPhone-to-iPhone conversation. Once an Android phone is involved, those new features are no longer available to any members of an iMessage group.

When all of the parties using this feature are running iOS 16, the original message sent with an error will automatically be replaced with the edited and corrected version of the message.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Fitbit’s sleep tracking feature is getting an upgrade for Premium subscribers
Fitbit’s sleep tracking feature is getting an upgrade for Premium subscribers
The iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 Ultra both sold extremely well in April
The iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 Ultra both sold extremely well in April
Apple snubs the new Metaverse Standards Body as do Roblox and Niantic
Apple snubs the new Metaverse Standards Body as do Roblox and Niantic
Discover Samsung deal of the day: Cheaper than ever Galaxy Z Flip 3 with free Galaxy Watch 4
Discover Samsung deal of the day: Cheaper than ever Galaxy Z Flip 3 with free Galaxy Watch 4
Montblanc unveils the world's first non-Samsung smartwatch with Wear OS 3
Montblanc unveils the world's first non-Samsung smartwatch with Wear OS 3

Popular stories

T-Mobile goes above and beyond our expectations with killer new 'Un-carrier' move
T-Mobile goes above and beyond our expectations with killer new 'Un-carrier' move
Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Eagerly anticipated iOS 16 feature could destroy marriages and other relationships
Eagerly anticipated iOS 16 feature could destroy marriages and other relationships
Side-by-side Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4 display images show a greatly improved crease
Side-by-side Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4 display images show a greatly improved crease
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless