$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
iOS Android Apps Wireless service

Twitter launches Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows to help users make money

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile @cosminvasile
Jun 22, 2021, 7:11 PM
0
Twitter launches Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows to help users make money
Twitter has just announced that starting today, people can apply to be among the first to try its new Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows features. This was bound to happen, as news about Twitter's efforts to monetize its platform via such features emerged a few weeks ago.

The first of the two new monetization features introduced today, Ticketed Spaces helps Twitter users earn money from exclusive audio experiences in Twitter Spaces. The money will come from tickets that Twitter users can sell to their audiences. The feature allows creators to set the ticket price, which can be as low as $1 and as high as $999.

Also, the new feature lets users invite as many people to their Ticketed Space as they wish. Promoting Ticketed Spaces can be done via push and in-app notifications sent directly to Twitter users' devices, as well as via the app's Home Timeline.

Moving on to Super Follows, this is meant to provide those with larger audiences on Twitter with a monthly revenue. To convince their audiences to pay a monthly subscription, creators will have to come up with a set of benefits subscribers will receive. Twitter revealed that the monthly subscription can be customized, as users can choose from price points of $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 per month.

Now, as far as the revenue share goes, Twitter announced that those using these new features can earn up to 97% of the revenue from Spaces ticket purchases and Super Follows subscriptions (after platform fees on in-app purchases, up to $50,000 in lifetime earnings).

After someone exceeds $50,000 in lifetime earnings on both monetization products, Twitter's share will increase to up to 20% of future earnings.

Those who'd like to try these two new features can do so starting today by applying for Ticketed Spaces (iOS and Android) and Super Follows (iOS only). As expected, applications are only opened to people in the United States. To apply, simply open Twitter and navigate to the sidebar, then tap Monetization to see if you’re eligible.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

$351 off (28%)
$899
$1249 99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 8

$350 off (50%)
$349
$699
Buy at Amazon
Discover more deals

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Amazon Prime Day steal: Get a free 128GB SD card with the Nintendo Switch Lite
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Amazon Prime Day steal: Get a free 128GB SD card with the Nintendo Switch Lite
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A51 is getting Android 11 in the US
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A51 is getting Android 11 in the US
These Android apps steal your data and money; uninstall them ASAP
by Alan Friedman,  0
These Android apps steal your data and money; uninstall them ASAP
Google search app and widget crashing now? Wait to hear the official fix...
by Daniel Petrov,  2
Google search app and widget crashing now? Wait to hear the official fix...
Apple may release the iPhone 13 on September 24, analyst tips the event date
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Apple may release the iPhone 13 on September 24, analyst tips the event date
Apple iPhone assemblers, expecting huge increases in production, hike recruiting bonuses for workers
by Alan Friedman,  2
Apple iPhone assemblers, expecting huge increases in production, hike recruiting bonuses for workers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless