Twitter launches Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows to help users make money
The first of the two new monetization features introduced today, Ticketed Spaces helps Twitter users earn money from exclusive audio experiences in Twitter Spaces. The money will come from tickets that Twitter users can sell to their audiences. The feature allows creators to set the ticket price, which can be as low as $1 and as high as $999.
Moving on to Super Follows, this is meant to provide those with larger audiences on Twitter with a monthly revenue. To convince their audiences to pay a monthly subscription, creators will have to come up with a set of benefits subscribers will receive. Twitter revealed that the monthly subscription can be customized, as users can choose from price points of $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 per month.
After someone exceeds $50,000 in lifetime earnings on both monetization products, Twitter's share will increase to up to 20% of future earnings.
Those who'd like to try these two new features can do so starting today by applying for Ticketed Spaces (iOS and Android) and Super Follows (iOS only). As expected, applications are only opened to people in the United States. To apply, simply open Twitter and navigate to the sidebar, then tap Monetization to see if you’re eligible.