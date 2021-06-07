Twitter's "Super Follows" feature could be available soon

Twitter’s “Super Follows” feature may soon be a reality





Twitter is working on Super Follows application



Requirements:

- Have at least 10000 followers

- Have posted at least 25 Tweets in past 30 days

- Be at least 18 years old



notably, “Adult content” and “OnlyFans” are mentioned in the category and platform sections https://t.co/qSEjh0ohm8pic.twitter.com/yvkzx672V2 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 6, 2021





On Twitter, content for “Super Follows” could be Tweets only subscribed users can reply to, or, for example, access to a community group, newsletter subscription, or a badge. Wong has also discovered that there are several categories for content, so creators would be able to manage their exclusive content and the other platforms they use.





At the moment, it's not clear when this will be available to the general public yet.



