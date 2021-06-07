Twitter's "Super Follows" feature could be available soon
Twitter’s “Super Follows” feature may soon be a reality
According to her Tweet, you will have to meet several criteria to be able to use “Super Follows” as a content creator: you need to have at least 10,000 followers, you need to have posted at least 25 Tweets in the last 30 days, and you need to be 18+ years old. In other words, you have to pretty much be an influencer.
Twitter is working on Super Follows application— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 6, 2021
Requirements:
- Have at least 10000 followers
- Have posted at least 25 Tweets in past 30 days
- Be at least 18 years old
notably, “Adult content” and “OnlyFans” are mentioned in the category and platform sections https://t.co/qSEjh0ohm8pic.twitter.com/yvkzx672V2
The “Super Follows” feature will most likely work just like Patreon, or in a similar way. On Patreon, creators offer their audience content which is paid with a pledge (for example $5 a month) and depending on how big your pledge is, you get to visualize different categories of exclusive content from your favorite creator.
On Twitter, content for “Super Follows” could be Tweets only subscribed users can reply to, or, for example, access to a community group, newsletter subscription, or a badge. Wong has also discovered that there are several categories for content, so creators would be able to manage their exclusive content and the other platforms they use.
At the moment, it's not clear when this will be available to the general public yet.