Twitter's "Super Follows" feature could be available soon

Iskra Petrova
By Iskra Petrova
Jun 07, 2021, 5:12 AM
Twitter recently announced that it would be working on a  “Super Follows” feature, which is a Patreon-style paid subscription that allows content creators to get paid by followers for exclusive content on Twitter. Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong has now discovered evidence that "Super Follows" is almost ready, reports Engadget.

Twitter’s “Super Follows” feature may soon be a reality


According to her Tweet, you will have to meet several criteria to be able to use “Super Follows” as a content creator: you need to have at least 10,000 followers, you need to have posted at least 25 Tweets in the last 30 days, and you need to be 18+ years old. In other words, you have to pretty much be an influencer.


The “Super Follows” feature will most likely work just like Patreon, or in a similar way. On Patreon, creators offer their audience content which is paid with a pledge (for example $5 a month) and depending on how big your pledge is, you get to visualize different categories of exclusive content from your favorite creator.

On Twitter, content for “Super Follows” could be Tweets only subscribed users can reply to, or, for example, access to a community group, newsletter subscription, or a badge. Wong has also discovered that there are several categories for content, so creators would be able to manage their exclusive content and the other platforms they use.

At the moment, it's not clear when this will be available to the general public yet.

