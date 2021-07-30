Contaminated gas may have impacted iPhone 13 chip production0
The chip manufacturing company has reported gas contamination at the Fab 18 factory where processors are presumably being made for the iPhone 13, the next Macs, and possibly the 2022 iPad Pro.
The company has told Nikkei Asia that some production lines in the South Taiwan Science Park are believed to have received contaminated gases from suppliers. This was discovered yesterday and the company was swift in replacing the gas supplies.
The foundry is now taking measures to ensure that product quality will not be affected. iPhone 13's A15 Bionic chip reportedly went into production in late May. TSMC believes the incident will not have a significant impact on operations.
The report also implies that Apple will kick off mass production of the iPhone 13 in late August. The new lineup will reportedly be announced in September.
Apple had earlier warned that chip supply constraints would extend to the iPhones in the next quarter. The company had said in April that the chip shortage would affect the iPad and Mac too.
Story timeline
This story is part of:iPhone 13 leaks (57 updates)
-
Now reading
30 July Contaminated gas may have impacted iPhone 13 chip production
-
26 July Apple reportedly orders more than 100 million A15 chips for the iPhone 13 series
-
23 July Apple's iPhone 13 could support upgraded 25W fast charging tech
-
23 July An iPhone 13 notch size leak tips Apple's best screen-to-body ratio so far
-
21 July 'Increased confidence' that 1TB iPhone 13 variants will be released this fall