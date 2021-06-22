TSMC to prioritize Apple A15 orders for iPhone 13 and M1 chip





Car manufacturers, just like Apple, should be happy with the Taiwanese chip manufacturer. As you are aware, nowadays the automotive industry also relies heavily on silicon chips, especially with new car technologies like self-driving and digital dashboards taking over the market.



The shortage of chips slows down car production all over the world. Some car manufacturers have even had to stop production for brief periods of time in their plants because of the silicon crisis. This of course means that millions of dollars are lost by the companies with every pause in production.



Now, US automotive brands are going as far as pushing US president Joe Biden’s administration to secure chips specifically for car production, but no bill by the government has been issued yet.

