TSMC to prioritize Apple A15 orders for iPhone 13 and M1 chip

TSMC to prioritize Apple A15 orders for iPhone 13 and M1 chip0
As global shortages of silicon chips continue, TSMC is ensuring Apple’s A-series chip production is going to be a priority, which means that the iPhone 13 series should be on schedule for a September/October release.
This decision of TSMC to prioritize Apple gives the company much-needed peace of mind regarding its future releases. The iPhone 13 phones are expected to come with Apple’s new A15 processor, as well as a smaller notch and bigger batteries.
The downside to this is that smaller phone brands will suffer the most. During the chip shortage, they have often been unable to secure the needed quantities of the goods, which are reserved for bigger orders from bigger brands. But even tech giants like Samsung have been struggling, with recent reports stating that the Galaxy S21 FE could be delayed due to the slower production of processors.
The shortage of chips slows down car production all over the world. Some car manufacturers have even had to stop production for brief periods of time in their plants because of the silicon crisis. This of course means that millions of dollars are lost by the companies with every pause in production.
Now, US automotive brands are going as far as pushing US president Joe Biden’s administration to secure chips specifically for car production, but no bill by the government has been issued yet.