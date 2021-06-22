$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Apple Processors

TSMC to prioritize Apple A15 orders for iPhone 13 and M1 chip

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
Jun 22, 2021, 7:54 AM
0
TSMC to prioritize Apple A15 orders for iPhone 13 and M1 chip
Chip manufacturer TSMC is the largest contract manufacturer in the world and it's going to prioritize Apple and car manufacturers in its Q3 production schedule. That's what a new report from Digitimes states about Apple’s main chip manufacturer.

As global shortages of silicon chips continue, TSMC is ensuring Apple’s A-series chip production is going to be a priority, which means that the iPhone 13 series should be on schedule for a September/October release. 

TSMC also produces Apple’s M-series chips, and they will be a priority as well. Previously, Apple stated that the chip shortage limits the production of the new iPad Pro and the MacBook series.

This decision of TSMC to prioritize Apple gives the company much-needed peace of mind regarding its future releases. The iPhone 13 phones are expected to come with Apple’s new A15 processor, as well as a smaller notch and bigger batteries.
 

The downside to this is that smaller phone brands will suffer the most. During the chip shortage, they have often been unable to secure the needed quantities of the goods, which are reserved for bigger orders from bigger brands. But even tech giants like Samsung have been struggling, with recent reports stating that the Galaxy S21 FE could be delayed due to the slower production of processors.

Car manufacturers, just like Apple, should be happy with the Taiwanese chip manufacturer. As you are aware, nowadays the automotive industry also relies heavily on silicon chips, especially with new car technologies like self-driving and digital dashboards taking over the market.

The shortage of chips slows down car production all over the world. Some car manufacturers have even had to stop production for brief periods of time in their plants because of the silicon crisis. This of course means that millions of dollars are lost by the companies with every pause in production.

Now, US automotive brands are going as far as pushing US president Joe Biden’s administration to secure chips specifically for car production, but no bill by the government has been issued yet.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

$351 off (28%)
$899
$1249 99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 8

$350 off (50%)
$349
$699
Buy at Amazon
Discover more deals

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Motorola's next budget flagship could be the Edge 20 Lite; Moto G60S in the works too
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Motorola's next budget flagship could be the Edge 20 Lite; Moto G60S in the works too
PhoneArena Battery Test Results
by Victor Hristov,  26
PhoneArena Battery Test Results
TikTok introduces in-video links with TikTok Jump
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
TikTok introduces in-video links with TikTok Jump
Huawei's P50 series supposedly scheduled for July 29 release; huge main & ultra-wide sensors expected
by Martin Filipov,  2
Huawei's P50 series supposedly scheduled for July 29 release; huge main & ultra-wide sensors expected
Multi-device support is coming to WhatsApp but there’s a catch
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Multi-device support is coming to WhatsApp but there’s a catch
Best Amazon Prime Day Smartwatch Deals: Samsung Watch, Fitbit, Garmin and more
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Best Amazon Prime Day Smartwatch Deals: Samsung Watch, Fitbit, Garmin and more
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless