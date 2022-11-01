Total War: Medieval II’s biggest expansion lands on iOS and Android next week

Americas : The technologically sophisticated Spanish conquistadores begin their brutal conquest of the New World. Resisting them are Aztecs, Mayans and four other meso-American peoples, ready to use their overwhelming numbers to send the invaders back across the ocean.

Britannia : A five-way struggle for dominance of the British Isles. England must defend herself on all sides from Scotland, Wales, Ireland and Norway, as they vie for the prize of the English throne.

Crusades : Charismatic leaders such as Richard the Lionheart and Saladin wage war for the Holy Land in a pivotal clash of civilizations and religions.

Teutonic : The ruthless Teutonic Order of German crusading knights lead a bloody campaign, backed by the Holy Roman Empire, to deliver the Pagan peoples of the north to Christianity.





Kingdoms is a big expansion not just because it brings four entire new campaigns, but also thanks to the total of 14 brand new playable factions, as well as 10 favorites returning to the fray.



Total War: Medieval II – Kingdoms expansion releases for iOS and Android on November 10 and it will be available as a single in-app purchase for $6.99.